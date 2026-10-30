This image released by A24 shows filmmaker Nathan Fielder, left, and Elizabeth Holmes, center, in a scene from ‘You Can See Everything.’

Popular Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfriedm who has already coincidentally played the elusive wide-eyed Elizabeth Holmes in the scripted series entitled ‘The Dropout,’ is welcomed back and recreated new sketches and renditions of this tantalizing real-life tale for the documentary ‘You Can See Everything.’

“You Can See Everything”

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Nathan Fielder

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9” paws out of 10.

The biggest and most popular documentary of 2026, “You Can See Everything,” has already scooped up an impressive $46 million in just three weeks. Already buzzed around the industry as a surefire bet to win the Oscar for Best Documentary, it also quite possibly could win Best Picture of the year. If there is any hope of stealing the top prize away from frontrunner “The Odyssey,” then this one is absolutely it.

Just one month before being ushered to federal prison for 11 years, Elizabeth Holmes, the questionable Theranos founder who was suspected of having defrauded companies and the public with her sketchy scheme, decides to welcome an indie film crew to observe and document her and her controlling husband’s every move, with a mission of proving her innocence.

“You Can See Everything” is quite a literal title for this intriguing jaw-dropper that has stunned audiences in more ways than I can ever write!

This woman, Elizabeth Holmes, who was not too long ago regarded as one of the most influential women in business, has taken a nosedive in the court of public opinion faster than I can move from the couch to the fridge to top off my martini!

Popular Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried (“The Housemaid”), who has already coincidentally played the elusive wide-eyed Elizabeth in the scripted series entitled “The Dropout,” is welcomed back and recreates new sketches and renditions of this tantalizing real-life tale.

“You Can See Everything” is a fresh, new documentary for the ages that will no doubt spellbind and cause you to question both sides, which in today’s ornery political climate is actually quite rare.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.