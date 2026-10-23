Movie Review: “Other Mommy”

Starring: Jessica Chastain

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.

As someone who watches horror movies year-round, I will also be the first one to admit that when you watch spooky movies during the moody month of October, they just hit differently than they do in the other eleven months of the year!

Opening at a surprising and impressive $27 million on opening weekend, “Other Mommy” stars Oscar winner Jessica Chastain (“The Good Nurse”) as Mommy of Bela, a bruised, confused little girl who is the product of an imperfect family, with parents who do not possess a picture-perfect relationship.

In order to deal with those imperfections, roughly 11-year-old Bela conjures up a relationship with her “Other Mommy,” a similar version but far more sinister than her real-life birthright.

No doubt more engaging and scary in its initial promotional trailers than it was in real time, “Other Mommy” was still relatively inventive and supplied the audience with a plethora of ghostly jump-scares!

The film opened to some middle-of-the-road and rather unfavorable buzz by early critics, and in this critic’s opinion at least, you may want to spend $9 on groceries and just wait a month or two to catch this one when it finally streams at home.

This mother is by no means in the same caliber as a “Mommy Dearest,” but although flawed, it was still campy fun and not super frightening!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.