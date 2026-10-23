St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville recognized Respect Life Sunday on Oct. 4, with prayers against abortion, infanticide and euthanasia. There was a Pro-Life Homily, Eucharistic Adoration, the praying of Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Respect Life Litany, and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Participants were, first row, from left: Deacon John Bankus, Louise Latzko, Beverly Moranski, Maureen Baloga, Diane Blaski, Stephanie Walski, Mary McGrath and the Rev. John Chmil, pastor; second row: Anne Luke, Marie Nelson, Betsy Evanoski, Mary Ann Romanoski, Cindy Michoch, Jim McGrath, Christopher Calore and John Witkoski.