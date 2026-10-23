More than a dozen Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies employees and family members recently volunteered at the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, helping prepare monthly food packages for seniors throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The volunteer effort supported the food bank’s mission of providing nutritious food to families in need across Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.

On a Saturday morning, the GUARD volunteer team, alongside other Weinberg Food Bank volunteers, packed nearly 600 senior food boxes that will be distributed to approximately 2,000 seniors through the organization’s monthly food assistance program.

“These boxes are filled with essential items such as breakfast cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta or rice, shelf-stable milk, juice, proteins, and more,” said Olivia Banta, implementation coordinator at GUARD and Chairperson of the company’s special projects committee, which organized the event. “It was incredibly rewarding to volunteer our time as a group at the food bank. Knowing that these packages will help local seniors made the experience especially meaningful.”

The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, located in Pittston, operates from the Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Center for Healthy Living, a 50,000-plus-square-foot facility designed to receive, store, and distribute large volumes of food, including perishable products. The organization serves a network of food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, group homes, childcare centers, camps, and senior programs throughout the region.

“Community involvement is an important part of who we are as an organization,” said Banta. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the food bank and help make a difference for our neighbors in need.”

Individuals interested in volunteering with the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank can contact the organization at 570-826-0510.