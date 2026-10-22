State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, center, stopped by the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre to wish the film crew well as they work on shooting a horror movie at the historic theater. From left are Bob Savakinas, James Panetta, Pashinski, Little Theatre’s Walter Mitchell, and actor Ralph Ray.

Ralph Rey from Tobyhanna is dressed as a theater usher, his costume complete with epaulets, white gloves and, atop his head, a Santa hat.

“It’s Christmas time,” filmmaker Bob Savakinus said, explaining the setting as a film crew shot a scene in the lobby of the historic Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre on a recent Saturday.

The movie, which Savakinus described as horror with a touch of humor, is set in the fictional Black Hollow Cinema, an historic movie theater that has been maintained by three generations of ushers — a father, a son and a grandson.

“The second-generation usher has gone crazy and become a killer,” Savakinus said. “He watched his father get murdered.”

The film is directed by James Panetta from the Philadelphia area, who was busy Saturday morning filming a scene in which Rey’s character angrily confronted a character played by Daniel Leuthart from Charlotte, N.C., calling him a “tall, egotistical (several rude words).”

The story is the brainchild of producer Phil Herman from New York, Savakinus said, and the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is an ideal setting for filming. “It’s such a unique older theater. It plays perfectly,” said Savakinus, a Plains Township native, now living in the Scranton area, who added he is grateful to Little Theatre board member Walter Mitchell for arranging the use of the theater.

“This gives us a chance to showcase local venues and local talent,” said Savakinus, who has worked on film projects at other locations in the area, such as the Frederick Stemaier Mansion.

Other scenes for the upcoming film have been shot at a diner in the Philadelphia area and at Sidel’s Restaurant in Scranton. Savakinus expects the movie could be released as early as the spring and might be screened at area drive-ins as well as on the Shudder streaming site for horror movies.