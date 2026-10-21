When I made a vegetarian stew from sweet potatoes, Swiss chard and quinoa over the weekend, Mark teased me that it was quite an international dish.

“Where’s the quinoa from, the Andes?” he asked.

“What makes Swiss chard Swiss?” he wanted to know.

And the internet had already told us that sweet potatoes with a reddish, almost magenta peel covering white flesh could be a Japanese variety.

So, yes, one way of looking at this sweet potato stew is that it’s a United Nations kind of entree — especially because I found the recipe on a website from the United Kingdom.

Another way of looking at the dish would be to say quite a few of the ingredients were locally grown, because I bought them at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market. Yet another way would be to note that the four of us who tried it on Sunday all considered it to be good, and good for us.

“Quinoa is a super food, isn’t it?” our neighbor Roger asked, and I gladly replied in the affirmative.

“The health benefits are uppermost in my mind,” said my mom, who admitted she liked the taste as well.

“It’s a nice blend of flavors,” Mark said, and I agreed.

As for my husband’s various questions about the ingredients:

• I had already thrown away the quinoa package, and I don’t remember the brand name. Although some of this high-protein seed is grown in the Pacific Northwest, 80% of the world crop comes from Peru and Bolivia, so statistically, it’s probably from the Andes.

• The Swiss chard came from our local farmers market, and there doesn’t seem to be anything Swiss about this vegetable, which more likely traces its roots to Sicily. Nowadays, people do cultivate chard in Switzerland, where they call it “mangold.”

• The sweet potatoes also came from the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, where you can find a variety of shapes, sizes and peel colors. Last time I checked, they also had yams.

• Various other items, from the bay leaf and bouillon cube I used for the broth, to the onion, celery and carrot, came from our local supermarket. The sprig of rosemary that I almost forgot to add to the mix came from our backyard herb garden.

The recipe came from riverford.co.uk. I converted the grams and milliliters to cups. And I made a double batch.

CHARD SWEET POTATO QUINOA STEW

2 tablespoons oil for frying

200 grams (4 to 6 large leaves) chard, washed well, leaves stripped from their stalks, stalks finely chopped

1 onion, finely diced

1 carrot, finely diced

1 celery stick, finely diced

1 large sweet potato, about 500g, peeled and cut into 3cm dice

50 grams (about 1/3 cup) quinoa, rinsed and drained

500 ml (about 2 1/2 cups) chicken stock

1 bay leaf

1 rosemary sprig

salt and pepper

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large saucepan, add the chard stalks, onion, carrot and celery. Fry on a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring now and then to stop them from catching.

Add the sweet potato and quinoa. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a low boil. Add the bay leaf and rosemary.

Season and simmer for 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, boil the chard leaves for 3 minutes, then drain. Refresh in a bowl of cold water, then drain again and squeeze out any excess moisture. Roughly chop the leaves.

After the chicken broth has cooked for 13 minutes, stir in the chard leaves to warm through.

Check the seasoning before serving (remove the rosemary and bay leaf before eating).