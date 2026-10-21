Tickets are free, but required

The United States Army Field Band’s Six-String Soldiers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, Weinberg Theatre, 420 N. Washington St., Scranton.

The concert is free, but tickets are required, and convenience charges may apply online or by phone. There is a limit of six tickets per household.

Six-String Soldiers is a six-member country music group that performs Americana and patriotic music to inspire national pride and help Americans feel more connected to the Army.

The group was formed in 2015 by active-duty soldiers who received national media attention after a Facebook video of the group playing The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” went viral.

Since then, they have appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” “Harry” with Harry Connick Jr. and the Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person, by calling 570-344-1111, or through Ticketmaster. For additional information and a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.