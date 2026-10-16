“The Social Reckoning”

Starring: Jeremy Strong, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8 1/2” paws out of 10.

Secrets from the rich and powerful elite? Nah, it’s not possible for those types at the top of the ladder to carry secrets at all. Well, let me tell you another one!

“The Social Reckoning,” an informal sequel to the 2010 “The Social Network” film, also sharply written and directed daringly by Aaron Sorkin, follows a green Facebook engineer named Frances Haugen played by last year’s Oscar winner Mikey Madison (“Anora”).

After becoming increasingly dissatisfied with her company’s cover-ups, the young, bold professional secretly teams up with a Wall Street Journal reporter played by Jeremy Allen White (“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”) to purposely leak critical information.

You need not have seen the first to enjoy the latter. In fact I believe this new go-around is a far superior story and vision anyway. Method actor Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), who plays the Meta tech mogul Zuckerberg, is bound for yet another award-caliber nomination season.

Social media, which clearly is a double-edged sword, unravels in this twister of dark holes and pitfalls. Love it, hate it, it is all the same, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, just like AI isn’t. It’s all a catch-22; it comes with the good and the bad, but the same could be said for being married!

Opening to only a dismal $5 million on opening weekend, don’t expect this drama to be around long. Just like the widespread online abuse of users hiding cowardly behind a keyboard, this whistle-blower tale is deserving of your full attention.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.