Mushrooms in garlic butter

The laid-back gentleman who periodically shows up with an array of mushrooms at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market had a nice-sized mix of shiitake and oyster mushrooms one recent week, so we picked up a bag — and as so often is the case — I searched for a recipe specific to the ingredients at hand.

I made these as a side to the fresh cobs of corn that become a Thursday evening staple pretty much from the first time it’s available at the market through October. I’d like to give you an array of quotes attesting to the terrific flavor, but alas, we enjoyed them so much that MT & I finished them in a matter of minutes, leaving no leftovers to share. The mix of garlic, butter, soy and a touch of maple syrup made them nigh irresistible, at least to us, and despite the relatively large number of ingredients, it’s a fairly simple concoction to whip up.

We had no scallions handy, but I did find a small bulb of an onion in our garden, left over from the spring planting. And while the maple syrup and sesame seeds are optional, I thought they were a big part of the flavor (and texture) success. Readers may notice there are no chili flakes in the ingredients photo, since I skipped them completely. I enjoy some heat in my food from time to time, MT a bit less so. But as my better half noted, “the garlic is heat enough.”

Dobru chut!

Garlic Butter Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms (Eleanorsdish.com, Eleanor Henry)

1 cup shiitake mushrooms, cleaned, stemmed and sliced

1 cup oyster mushrooms, cleaned and torn into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon soy sauce (or tamari or coconut aminos)

½ teaspoon salt – adjust to taste

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon chili flakes – optional, for heat

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon maple syrup – optional, for some sweetness

1 green onion – sliced, for garnish

½ teaspoon sesame seeds – optional, for garnish

Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add the shiitake and oyster mushrooms to the pan, stirring occasionally. Let them cook for 5-7 minutes until they become golden brown and slightly crispy.

Drizzle in soy sauce, maple syrup (optional), salt, black pepper, and chili flakes if using. Stir well to coat. Cook for another minute, then turn off the heat and finish with a drizzle of sesame oil.

Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve warm as a side dish, over rice, or with noodles.