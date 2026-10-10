BACK MOUNTAIN

Purse Bingo to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters: Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA will hold an afternoon of bingo, Oct. 11, at Dallas High School. Outside food is permitted and encouraged. Prizes include purses by Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Dooney & Bourke, Lululemon, Michael Kors, Coach and others. Doors open at noon and bingo begins at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for 20 bingo games, with four $5 special games. For information or tickets, visit bbbsnepa.com or call 570-824-8756.

Heritage Day: Frances Slocum State Park, Mt. Olivet Road, Kingston Township, will hold Heritage Day from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 11, with historical demonstrations, hands-on activities and exhibits. A live animal show will be held at 1 p.m., the story of Frances Slocum will be presented at 2 p.m. and live folk music will be performed at 3 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly.

Roast Beef Dinner: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Rd., Dallas, will offer a dine-in roast beef dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 7. Tickets are $16 and $5 for children under 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner will include roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. Takeout will begin at 3:30 p.m. For information, call 570-675-3859.

Roast Beef Dinner: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 18, at 1618 Demunds Rd., Centermoreland, next to the Centermoreland Store. Dine-in or takeout options will be available. The menu includes roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert. Another dinner will be held in December, followed by the next dinner Jan. 27.

Holiday Bazaar Sale: Set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall, Foster Street, Dallas. The event will include vendors, lunch, and Welsh cookies for sale. Contact Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 to reserve your space for this sale.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th Anniversary Dinner: The dinner will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at the fire station. Advertisements for the program booklet also are available.

Trunk or Treat: Sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, the event will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. The free event includes a trunk-decorating contest and candy.

Maryann Lawhon Presentation: Lawhon will speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry” at 6 p.m., Oct. 27, at St. Monica Parish, West Eighth Street, West Wyoming. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking and the hall entrance are in the back of the church, along with an accessible ramp.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market: The city’s 2026 farmers market season continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12. Fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, as well as nonfood vendors, will be available. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Election Day Food Sale: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church will hold a food sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the food runs out on Election Day, Nov. 3, at 401 E. Main St. in Miners Mills, Wilkes-Barre. The menu includes pulled porketta sandwiches, $11; chili, $9 per bowl or $17 per quart; kielbasa, potato and cabbage soup, $8 per bowl or $16 per quart; and chicken pot pie soup, $8 per bowl or $16 per quart. No preorders. Walk-ins are welcome.

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a veterans brunch in memory of Army veteran Pvt. Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The event is free for veterans; guests are $20. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. The reservation deadline is Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

LUZERNE

Rummage Sale: Luzerne United Methodist Church, Bennett St., Luzerne, will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 17. Saturday is $3 Bag Day. Clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, household items, small appliances, furniture, holiday decor, books and toys will be available.

MOUNTAIN TOP

America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally: The rally will be held at noon, Oct. 10, under the porte-cochere at St. Jude Church, Route 309, Mountain Top. Participants will pray the rosary. For information, call Carmen at 570-262-7373.

Trivia Night: The Mountain Top Historical Society’s major yearly fundraiser is its second annual Trivia Night in place of the annual dance event. Set for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Broadway Tavern, Route 309, Fairview Township, the doors open at 1 p.m. Cost is $30 per team (of 1 to 6 members) via Venmo or cash/check at the door. Bring your own snacks. To preregister, contact Anne Wambold, 570-814-5508 or email: [email protected] or Cathy Malkemes, 570-417-8048.

Mountain Top Garden Club: The club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Rice Township Municipal Building, 3000 Church Rd., Mountain Top. The presentation, “Soil Rejuvenation,” will be given by Tammi Smith, a Penn State Master Gardener. She will discuss identifying soil types and ways to make soil more productive with compost, organic material and other additives. The public is welcome. For questions, email [email protected].

Mountain Top Social Club: The club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 27 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. The Bee Gees trip is Oct. 20, and the Christmas Variety Show is Nov. 12. Tickets are still available for “Jonah” at Sight & Sound on June 6. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.

NANTICOKE

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance: The dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Nov. 1, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with Bob Nicholson as caller and live music by Ryck Kaiser and the band Contra Intuitive. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

PLYMOUTH

Rummage Sale: Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth, will hold a rummage sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 10 and 17. No early birds. Items include clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas and other holiday decorations, knickknacks and baskets. For specific questions, call 570-779-1614 and leave a message.

Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Nov. 15. Pickup is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Call 570-690-5411 to order. Orders fill quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

Fall Rummage Sale: Sponsored by the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 13, in the school gym at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Tuesday is $2-a-bag day. A bake sale, refreshments, hoagies, hot dogs and wimpies will be available.

WYOMING

Thankful Cash Bingo: Zara Court #113 will hold this Bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $25. Players will enjoy cash prizes of $100 for regular games and $200, $200, and $600 for the specials. Turkeys will also be given away in celebration of the Thanksgiving season. Food will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Tickets may be obtained from any Zara member or by calling 570‑472‑5352.

REUNIONS

Northeast High School Class of 1965: The class will hold a reunion meeting at noon, Oct. 10, at Colarusso’s Cafe on Main Street, Avoca. Plans will be discussed for an 80th birthday celebration in 2027. All interested classmates are invited.