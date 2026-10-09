We learned about the Millville Rose paperweight, which is crafted through a meticulous process that gives the illusion of a blooming flower.

Glass artists use a kiln to heat up the glass so it can be molded into the proper shape.

Glassmaking originated in Venice between the 5th and 10th centuries, and Venetian glass, also known as Murano glass, has been produced on the island of Murano since the 13th century.

In 1291, Venice relocated all its glass factories to Murano due to frequent fires in the city. Some believe that glass artists were also relocated to keep the glass-making secrets from the common people. During the Renaissance, Murano became Europe’s premier center for luxury glass.

A few years ago, when we visited Italy, we decided to spend a few days in Venice. Venice, a beautiful historic coastal city in northeastern Italy, is made up of 126 small islands connected by water canals and 473 bridges. It is renowned for its canals, gondolas, and Murano glass.

Glass art has always captivated me, and as an artist myself, I’ve always yearned to try my hand at it. During our brief visit to Venice, I had the opportunity to witness professional glass artists create remarkable artwork. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough time to attend a glass art workshop there. Leaving Venice, I carried a lingering desire to learn this art and eventually experiment with molten glass.

When it comes to glass museums, I’ve always considered Italian glass, the glass factories in Venice, or the glass museum in New York. Like many of us, I was unaware that glasswork also has a history in New Jersey. In fact, the first glass factory in the United States was established in New Jersey in 1739 by Caspar Wistar in Millville, NJ. The natural resources available in the area, such as wood, sand, silica soda, and ash, made it an ideal location for a glass factory.

The renowned Millville Rose paperweight is widely regarded as the first U.S.-style paperweight, primarily due to its distinctive design and manufacturing process. Ralph Barber, the visionary behind this rose, hailed from Manchester, England. Notably, his father had worked at the White Tatum Company in Millville, New Jersey, in Whitall Tatum Company, established in 1806, which stands as one of the pioneering glass factories in the United States.

Ralph Barber’s creation involved the use of a metal crimp, a specialized tool employed to imprint the rose design onto the glass. Initially, a transparent glass orb was adorned with the bottom or sides of a chosen color. Subsequently, the crimp was skillfully pushed through the color, embedding it into the molten glass. This meticulous process resulted in a design that seamlessly integrated into the glass, giving the illusion of a blooming flower, reminiscent of Barber’s own garden blooms.

The advent of glass-forming machinery in 1920 revolutionized the glass industry, rendering the traditional glassblowing techniques employed by Tatum glass blowers obsolete. These blowers had been crafting Millville Roses as a hobby in their backyard studios.

In 1888, the Wheaton Glass Museum was established by a pharmacist named Dr. Theodore Wheaton in Millville, New Jersey. Dr. Wheaton had been crafting his own glass bottles as a hobby. In 1960, Wheaton’s grandson visited the Corning Glass Museum and was astounded to discover that all the glass displayed there had been manufactured in New Jersey. Inspired by this realization, he decided to showcase his own work alongside the museum’s collection.

In 1960, Frank H. Wheaton Jr. founded Wheaton Village with the noble purpose of preserving the heritage of “traditional glassmaking,” including the iconic Millville Rose.

Nestled on a 65-acre wooded property in southern New Jersey, the Wheaton Arts is a cultural gem that houses the renowned Museum of American Glass. Conveniently located less than an hour from Atlantic City and Philadelphia, serves as a gateway to the nation’s first glass industry.

Formerly known as Wheaton Village, the Wheaton Arts is a hub of artistic expression. It stands as the epicenter of the nation’s pioneering glass industry, and the museum is one of only nine museums in New Jersey to be accredited by the prestigious American Alliance of Museums. Moreover, it boasts the most extensive collection of glass produced in America, making it a must-visit destination for glass enthusiasts.

The Wheaton Center for the Arts, a part of the Wheaton Arts, houses an impressive collection of glass art, featuring approximately 7,000 pieces from various New Jersey glass-making companies. The museum’s diverse exhibits showcase a wide range of glass art forms, including paperweights, pressed glass, glasses, bottles, and an array of other artistic creations. Notably, it boasts one of the country’s most comprehensive collections of American glass and antique glass molds, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich history of glassmaking.

Beyond its glass collection, the Wheaton Center for the Arts offers the Creative Glass Fellowship Program, providing artist residencies that foster creativity and artistic growth. Additionally, it hosts the largest folklife program in New Jersey, celebrating the cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

The Wheaton Arts Center is a vibrant hub of creativity, featuring a spacious hot glass studio, several traditional craft studios, a few museum stores, an event center, and a picturesque picnic area. The center’s centerpiece is the Wheaton Arts Glass Studio, where enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the art of glassblowing through hands-on classes and captivating live demonstrations.

This summer, we had the privilege of attending a glassblowing class at the Wheaton Arts Center. It was an unforgettable experience, where we received expert guidance and crafted a beautiful glass souvenir to cherish.

Our skilled glass instructor guided us through the mesmerizing process of shaping molten glass into a stunning vase. From selecting the perfect glass color and design to providing step-by-step instructions, they ensured that we were well-equipped to create our own unique glass art. However, please note that participants must be 16 years of age or older to participate in these enriching glass-making workshops.

If you are looking for a Venice glass art experience nearby and are looking to make some glass art, plan a day trip to Wheaton Glass Museum in Millville, N.J. and enjoy music, food and art all together!