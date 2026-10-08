REVIEW

“Tuner”

Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Leo Woodall

Christopher’s Meow score: 9/10 paws

Did you realize that there is a somewhat profitable job out there in today’s job market that is headlined as being a piano tuner? It’s ok if you did not, I had no clue either! I have heard of tuning guitars in the past, but never traditional pianos or organs. Damn you, Indeed, you have failed us all!

“Tuner,” which stars up and coming star (and rightfully so) Leo Woodall (“Tony,” “The White Lotus”) in a star-making performance as Niki White, who is hearing impaired by nature but somehow still holds a catalyst for sound. Working a low-end pay job as a city piano tuner, Niki goes about his mundane days marinating in the routine, but grateful that he still holds down a respectable job, like many of us in this currently depressed climate I suppose.

Also starring the now iconic Dustin Hoffman (“Rain Man,” “Tootsie”) as Harry, the small business owner who employs the late-20-something Niki and happens to treat him like an extended son or family member.

Realizing he is more than a one trick pony, the young piano tuner also finds out unexpectedly that he has a knack for cracking open safe locks. With a gang of unruly criminals in need of his skill, Niki must decide if he wants to continue living an average lifestyle or kick it up a notch to the next tax bracket!

“Tuner” is overall unexpected and far better than most of what is currently being served out there! Leo Woodall is deserving of Hollywood longevity, even just with the flutter of his opening sleepy eyes. I have sleepy eyes three days a week and people compare me to an extra in “The Night Of the Living Dead!” Some guys, like me, do not have all of the luck.

“Tuner,” now streaming, is a solid and impactful flick! This authentic crime-drama is a leader of the 2026 pack, so most certainly “Tune” into it without even a second thought. Sorry, not sorry for the cat dad pun.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.