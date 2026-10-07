King’s College will host Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel for a talk and reading at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Burke Auditorium, inside the college’s McGowan School of Business. Admission is free and open to the public.

Gospodinov and Rodel shared the 2023 International Booker Prize for “Time Shelter,” the first Bulgarian work to win the award. Their visit comes a day after the U.S. release of “The Man with Many Names: Stories” (Liveright). The collection gathers three decades of stories set largely in and around Bulgaria.

Among them is “Blind Vaysha,” the tale of a girl who sees the past with one eye and the future with the other. It was adapted into an animated short that earned a 2017 Academy Award nomination. Longtime readers will also find Gaustine, the enigmatic figure who wanders through Gospodinov’s novels.

A poet, novelist and playwright, Gospodinov has been translated into 25 languages. Rodel, a Yale and UCLA graduate, was granted Bulgarian citizenship in 2014 for her contributions to the country’s culture. She lives in Sofia, where she leads the Bulgarian-American Fulbright Commission.