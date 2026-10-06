Oct. 11 concert will celebrate America’s diversity

Arcadia Chorale will open its 47th season with the concert, Perpetual Light: Luminous Voices of Memory & Renewal, set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton.

Since it is America’s semiquincentennial, the chorale is celebrating the country’s long tradition of providing a home for global creativity.

The concert’s centerpiece is Mid-Winter Songs, the first major choral cycle by renowned American composer Morten Lauridsen. In addition, sacred and secular music by composers from Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada who emigrated to the United States or lived here for extended periods will underscore the rich fabric of our musical culture.

“Across the Vast, Eternal Sky” by acclaimed Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo is inspired by the legendary phoenix. Australian-American composer Melissa Dunphy was commissioned by VOCES8 to write “Halcyon Days” for the LIVE from London Festival in 2020. Canadian-American composer Nathaniel Dett, who shattered barriers by fusing African-American folk songs with American concert repertoire, is represented by a poignant setting of the “Ave Maria” text. The program also features music by Paul Mealor, Saunder Choi, and Nilo Alcala.

Rick Hoffenberg, director of choral activities at Marywood University and guest music director, along with collaborative pianist Tsukasa Waltich, will lead Arcadia Chorale in the concert at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scranton.

In December, Arcadia Chorale and the Choral Society of NEPA will present a collaborative celebration: A Holiday Card to NEPA. This joint performance will include music for audience members of all ages.

Arcadia will continue its season with the Annual Messiah Sing-Along in December, its two-day 40th Annual NEPA Bach Festival in March, Swing Into Spring in May, and its annual Summer Sing! in June. For more information, see arcadiachorale.org.