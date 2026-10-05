Geisinger Health Foundation recently recognized the NEPA Invitational and professional golfer Brandon Matthews for his continued commitment to children and families across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Since 2022, the NEPA Invitational, an annual pro-am golf event launched by Matthews as a way to give back to his home community, has raised $620,000 for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. That total includes $70,000 raised through the 2025 event specifically to support autism and developmental medicine services.

Geisinger leaders, clinicians and members of the NEPA Invitational gathered on Sept. 30 in the pediatric physical therapy and rehabilitation space at Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Scranton at The Marketplace at Steamtown for the unveiling of new signage recognizing the organization’s philanthropic support of pediatric care.

“We are incredibly grateful to Brandon and the entire NEPA Invitational team for their continued generosity and commitment to children and families,” said Frank Maffei, MD, of Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. “Philanthropy strengthens our ability to provide specialized care and resources for children throughout northeast Pennsylvania. What makes our relationship with the Matthews family especially meaningful is their deep commitment and authentic interest in how our pediatric services benefit children in our communities.”

Matthews, a professional golfer and northeastern Pennsylvania native, created the NEPA Invitational to bring professional golf to the region while raising funds to benefit his home community. The event operates as a fund of the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

“Giving back to the community that supported me throughout my life and career has always been important to me,” Matthews said. “The NEPA Invitational has grown into something much bigger than a golf tournament. Knowing that the money raised is helping children and families receive care close to home makes the work behind this event incredibly meaningful.”

The support has benefited pediatric programs and services at Geisinger, including developmental medicine and services for children with autism and their families.

“Support from community partners like the NEPA Invitational allows us to continue building resources that can make a meaningful difference for children with developmental needs and their families,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Geisinger’s chief philanthropy officer. “We’re grateful not only for the financial support, but also for the awareness and commitment this partnership brings to the needs of these families.”

Joining Matthews at Wednesday’s recognition were his wife, Danielle Matthews; his father, Ted Matthews; Drew Carr, Matthews’ agent and a volunteer leader on the NEPA Invitational Board; representatives of the Scranton Area Community Foundation; members of Geisinger’s pediatric physical therapy and rehabilitation teams; and representatives of the Geisinger Health Foundation.

The recognition came just days before the 2026 NEPA Invitational, held on Sept. 26 and 27, continuing the event’s tradition of using golf to support pediatric care in the region.