BACK MOUNTAIN

Blessing of the Animals: 11 a.m., Sept. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Rd., Dallas. The Rev. Charles Grube will preside over the free service, which is open to the public. Each pet will receive a blessing. The service will be held rain or shine. For information, call the church at 570-675-3859.

Craft and Vendor Flea Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 26, at the Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall on Foster St., Dallas, behind CVS. Lunch and Welsh cookies will be available. Welsh cookies may be preordered. Contact Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 to reserve a space or see the application form on Facebook.

Rummage/Bake Sale: Sponsored by the Dorcas Society of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 2, and 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 3, at the church, 474 Yalick Rd., Dallas. Saturday is Bag Day. Donations of good, clean, usable clothing, household items, dishes, pots and pans, holiday decorations, jewelry, books, games and puzzles will be accepted. The church building will be open for donations from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 29; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 30; and 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oct. 1. Do not bring televisions, computers or printers, exercise equipment, large appliances, encyclopedias, cribs, strollers, artificial Christmas trees, VHS tapes, electrical cords or old telephones. For information, call 570-675-3859 or visit stpaulsdallaspa.org.

Purse Bingo to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters: Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA for an afternoon of Bingo and purse-winning fun. Outside food permitted and encouraged. Prizes include purses by Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Dooney & Bourke, Lululemon, Michael Kors, Coach and more. Doors open at noon and Bingo begins at 1 p.m., Oct. 11, at Dallas High School. Cost is $25 for 20 bingo games and there are four $5 special games. For info or tickets visit bbbsnepa.com or call 570-824-8756.

Roast Beef Dinner: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Rd., Dallas, will offer a dine-in roast beef dinner 4 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 7. Tickets are $16, $5 for children under 12, and will be sold at the door only. The dinner will include tender roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. Take-outs will begin at 3:30 p.m. For more info call 570-675-3859.

BEAR CREEK CAMP

Sustainable Timber Harvesting: Northern Tier Hardwood Association will host its third annual Sustainable Timber Harvesting event at Bear Creek Camp, 3601 Bear Creek Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, featuring an in-the-woods look at Pennsylvania’s timber industry, forest health and ecosystems. Visitors of all ages are invited 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 27, for children’s activities, food trucks and the 34-foot traveling forestry exhibit the Pennsylvania WoodMobile. From Sept. 28 through Sept. 30, sessions may be scheduled for high school and college groups. On Oct. 1, legislators, government employees and conservation groups are invited to 10 a.m. program. To schedule a visit, contact Shelby at [email protected] or 570-265-7753.

DRUMS

Designer Purse Bingo: Presented by The Lions of District 14W. Doors open 12:30 p.m. and Bingo begins at 1 p.m., Oct. 4, at Good Shepherd Church, 87 South Hunger Highway, Drums. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For tickets call Marina at 570-709-0907, Suzanne at 570-592-3336 or Mike at 570-574-3915.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Drive-thru Piggie Dinner and Ethnic Food Sale: Noon to 3 p.m., Sept. 27, at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. Each takeout dinner is $15 and includes two stuffed cabbage rolls, two vegetables, mashed potatoes, a roll and dessert. A side order of haluski, sauteed cabbage and noodles, is $9. To order, call 570-654-5349 or 570-704-6520 and provide your choices, name and callback number. Pay by cash or check at pickup. Potato pancakes will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $2 each, with a limit of 12.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 5, at Fox Hill Country Club. Tickets are $75 per person.

Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th Anniversary Dinner: 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at the fire station. Advertisements for the program booklet are also available.

Trunk or Treat: Sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, noon to 3 p.m., Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. The free event includes a trunk-decorating contest and candy.

Maryann Lawhon Presentation: Lawhon will speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry” at 6 p.m., Oct. 27, at St. Monica Parish, W. Eighth St., West Wyoming. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking and the hall entrance are in the back of the church, along with an accessible ramp.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market: The city’s 2026 Farmers Market season continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12. Fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, as well as nonfood vendors, will be available. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Centennial Devotion to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus: Sept. 23 through Oct. 1 at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The annual nine-day novena will be prayed daily following the 6 p.m. Divine Liturgy. On Sept. 26, Holy Mass will be at 4 p.m., followed by the novena. On Oct. 1, the feast day of St. Theresa, Holy Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m., followed by a reception in the church hall.

“40 Days for Life” Pro-Life Rosary Gathering: A Pro-Life group will meet 10 a.m. each weekday Sept. 23 to Oct. 30, in front of the offices of Planned Parenthood, 101 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, to pray for an end to abortion.

“Something Rotten”: The musical comedy about the invention of the musical runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 11 at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Fridays are show-only performances. Buffet dinner is served Saturdays and Sundays 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are available for dinner and show or show-only. Call 570-283-2195 or reserve at musicbox.ticketleap.com. Visit musicbox.org or the Music Box Facebook page for information.

Pastie Sale: Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is taking orders for pasties for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school hall at the corner of N. River and W. Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre. Pasties are made with seasoned ground beef and potatoes wrapped in pie crust pastry, with or without onions. Cost is $9 each; gravy is $1 for an 8-ounce cup. Call 570-829-3051 to order and specify whether onions are desired.

Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America Public Stitch-In: 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 26, at Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. The public is invited to bring something to stitch or stop by to see what others are stitching.

Marian Devotion Rosary Prayer Service: 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 29, at Christ the King Chapel, campus of King’s College, 29 W. North St., Wilkes-Barre, with music led by Ernie Pappa. All are welcome to join the Order of Alhambra local caravan Alhamar #4 in praying for special needs families and to honor Our Lady of Fatima.

Hanover Township Lions Club Food Collection: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3, at the Hanover Mall parking lot, 2280 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township. Nonperishable food donations will support local food pantries.

Fall in Love with CASH Bingo: Sponsored by the Ladies of Mary Society of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 1 p.m., Oct. 4, at Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door and includes 15 regular games. Each regular game pays $100 in cash. The final cover-all special pays $1,000. There will also be five specials, door prizes, a basket raffle, a bake sale, food and a 50/50 drawing. For tickets or information, visit exhc.org or call 570-823-6242.

Women’s Fellowship Bus Trip: Church of Christ Uniting’s Women’s Fellowship is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes the bus, driver tip, show and dinner. For information, call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a veterans brunch in memory of Army veteran Private Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The event is free for veterans; guests are $20. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. The reservation deadline is Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

HARDING

Soup and Salad Supper: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church on Mt. Zion Road in Harding is holding an “all-you-can-eat” soup and salad supper 4:30 to 6:30, Oct. 10, with a variety of soups, including chili, vegetarian and gluten free options, several salads and breads, beverages and desserts. Cost for an adult meal is $10 and children’s meals cost $5. Our church does collects nonperishable food for local food banks and gently used clothes to donate to local families in need if anyone would like to bring donations.

HUNLOCK CREEK

Hymn Sing Service & Fellowship, 6 p.m., Sept. 27, at Oakdale Church, 485 Oakdale Dr., Hunlock Creek.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Rd., Meshoppen. Entertainment will include Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club: The club will meet at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 13 and Oct. 27, at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Dr., Mountain Top. The Bee Gees trip is Oct. 20 and Christmas Variety Show is Nov. 12. Tickets are still available for “Jonah” at Sight and Sound on June 6. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed at this time.

America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally: Noon, Oct. 10, under the porte-cochere at St. Jude Church, Route 309, Mountain Top. Participants will pray the rosary. For information, call Carmen at 570-262-7373.

NANTICOKE

Love Literacy for Life: A fundraiser for the Mill Memorial Library, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 26, at the library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke. The event will include games of chance, light refreshments, beer and wine tasting, music, a 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Proceeds benefit the library. For information or advance tickets, visit or call the library at 570-735-3030.

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance: 2 to 5 p.m., Oct. 3, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with Laurie B as caller and live music by the Contra Rebels. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

PLYMOUTH

Rummage Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, at Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth. No early birds. Items include clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas and other holiday decorations, knick-knacks, and baskets. For specific questions, call 570-779-1614 and leave a message.

Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Oct. 4 and Nov. 15. Pickup for both dates is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Call 570-690-5411 to order. Orders fill quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

Create a Cracked Glass Picture: 6:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 3, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes St., Swoyersville. Participants may choose a pumpkin, turkey, snowman or Christmas tree. Cost is $48 per picture. Supplies and instructions will be provided by the Crooked Branch. Reservations are required by Sept. 23. Call or text April at 570-849-6027 or email [email protected]. Reservations must be prepaid. Make checks payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis or pay via Venmo at @kiwanis-swoy. Proceeds benefit local cancer programs. BYOB and snacks are welcome; LCB rules apply.

Fall Rummage Sale: Sponsored by the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 13, in the school gym at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Tuesday is a $2-a-bag day. A bake sale, refreshments, hoagies, hot dogs and wimpies will be available.

WYOMING

Bingo: Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wyoming Hose Company, 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Tickets $25 presale or at door. Food and beverages available. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or 570-332-9272 or any member.

Soup Sale: Wyoming United Methodist Church will offer two homemade favorites, Italian sausage with white bean soup, and chicken noodle soup, $10 per quart. Pre-orders needed. Call the church office at 570-693-2821 to order your soup by Oct. 2. Please leave your name, phone number and the type of soup you would like. Pickup will be noon to 3 p.m., Oct. 10, at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

REUNIONS

Wyoming Area Class of 1971: The class is planning its 55th reunion Sept. 26 at Keeley’s Alehouse in Pringle. For information, contact Jayne Dohman at [email protected] or Donna Wint Phillips at [email protected].

Greater Nanticoke Area class of 1981: The class will hold a reunion from 3 to 9 p.m.m, Sept. 26, at West Side playground pavilion, West Grand Street, Nanticoke. Cost is 45. Please make check payable to “GNA class of 81 reunion” and mail to 154 Orchard St., Nanticoke, PA 18634. Venmo accepted. Information is also available on Facebook.

GAR Memorial High School Class of 1952: The class will hold a luncheon meeting Sept. 30 at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Township.

Coughlin High School Class of 1959: The class will hold its monthly get-together at 2 p.m., Oct. 1, at Leggios Restaurant, 1092 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre. All class members, spouses and members of the Coughlin High School classes of 1958 and 1960 are invited. Call Fran at 570-261-4121 if you plan to attend.

Northeast High School Class of 1965: The class will hold a reunion meeting at noon, Oct. 10, at Colarusso’s Cafe on Main Street, Avoca. Plans will be discussed for an 80th birthday celebration in 2027. All interested classmates are invited.

STATE PARKS

Heritage Day: Step back in time at Frances Slocum State Park, Mt. Olivet Road, Kingston Township, from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 11, with historical demonstrations, hands-on activities and exhibits. Live animal show at 1 p.m., story of Frances Slocum at 2 p.m., live folk music at 3 p.m. This event is free and family-friendly.