BACK MOUNTAIN
Purse Bingo to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters: Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA for an afternoon of Bingo and purse-winning fun. Outside food permitted and encouraged. Prizes include purses by Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Dooney & Burke, Lulu Lemon, Michael Koors, Coach and more. Doors open at noon and Bingo begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Dallas High School. Cost is $25 for 20 bingo games and there are four $5 special games. For info or tickets visit bbbsnepa.com or call 570-824-8756.
Roast Beef Dinner: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will offer a dine-in roast beef dinner 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Tickets are $16, $5 for children under 12, and will be sold at the door only. The dinner will include tender roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. Take-outs will begin at 3:30 p.m. For more info call 570-675-3859.
DRUMS
Designer Purse Bingo: Presented by The Lions of District 14W. Doors open 12:30 p.m. and Bingo begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Good Shepherd Church, 87 South Hunger Highway, Drums. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For tickets call Marina at 570-709-0907, Suzanne at 570-592-3336 or Mike at 570-574-3915.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
Drive-thru Piggie Dinner and Ethnic Food Sale: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. Each takeout dinner is $15 and includes two stuffed cabbage rolls, two vegetables, mashed potatoes, a roll and dessert. A side order of haluski, sauteed cabbage and noodles, is $9. To order, call 570-654-5349 or 570-704-6520 and provide your choices, name and callback number. Pay by cash or check at pickup. Potato pancakes will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $2 each, with a limit of 12.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
Free Narcan: Free distribution of life-saving Narcan 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 in front of Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health hospital, 562 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Everyone is welcome get free Narcan and talk to professionals and people with lived experience from our community. Several recovery organizations will have representatives on hand.
Pastie Sale: Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is taking orders for pasties for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school hall at the corner of N. River and W. Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre. Pasties are made with seasoned ground beef and potatoes wrapped in pie crust pastry, with or without onions. Cost is $9 each; gravy is $1 for an 8-ounce cup. Call 570-829-3051 to order and specify whether onions are desired.
Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America Public Stitch-In: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. The public is invited to bring something to stitch or stop by to see what others are stitching.
Marian Devotion Rosary Prayer Service: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Christ the King Chapel, campus of King’s College, 29 West North St., Wilkes-Barre, with music led by Ernie Pappa. All are welcome to join the Order of Alhambra local caravan Alhamar #4 in praying for special needs families and to honor Our Lady of Fatima.
Hanover Township Lions Club Food Collection: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hanover Mall parking lot, 2280 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township. Nonperishable food donations will support local food pantries.
Fall in Love with CASH Bingo: Sponsored by the Ladies of Mary Society of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door and includes 15 regular games. Each regular game pays $100 in cash. The final cover-all special pays $1,000. There will also be five specials, door prizes, a basket raffle, a bake sale, food and a 50/50 drawing. For tickets or information, visit exhc.org or call 570-823-6242.
Women’s Fellowship Bus Trip: Church of Christ Uniting’s Women’s Fellowship is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes the bus, driver tip, show and dinner. For information, call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.
Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a Veterans Brunch in memory of Army veteran Private Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The event is free for veterans; guests are $20. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. The reservation deadline is Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.
HARDING
Soup and Salad Supper: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church on Mt. Zion Road in Harding is holding an “all you can eat” soup and salad supper 4:30 to 6:30 Saturday, Oct. 10, with a variety of soups, including chili, vegetarian and gluten free options, several salads and breads, beverages and desserts. Cost for an adult meal is $10 and children’s meals cost $5. Our church does collects nonperishable food for local food banks and gently used clothes to donate to local families in need if anyone would like to bring donations.
HUNLOCK CREEK
Hymn Sing Service & Fellowship, 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Oakdale Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek.
PLYMOUTH
Rummage Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, at Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth. No early birds. Items include clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas and other holiday decorations, knick-knacks, and baskets. For specific questions, call 570-779-1614 and leave a message.
Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Oct. 4 and Nov. 15. Pickup for both dates is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Call 570-690-5411 to order. Orders fill quickly.
SWOYERSVILLE
Create a Cracked Glass Picture: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Participants may choose a pumpkin, turkey, snowman or Christmas tree. Cost is $48 per picture. Supplies and instructions will be provided by the Crooked Branch. Reservations are required by Sept. 23. Call or text April at 570-849-6027 or email [email protected]. Reservations must be prepaid. Make checks payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis or pay via Venmo at @kiwanis-swoy. Proceeds benefit local cancer programs. BYOB and snacks are welcome; LCB rules apply.
Fall Rummage Sale: Sponsored by the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the school gym at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Tuesday is a $2-a-bag day. A bake sale, refreshments, hoagies, hot dogs and wimpies will be available.
WYOMING
Bingo: Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wyoming Hose Company, 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Tickets $25 presale or at door. Food and beverages available. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or 570-332-9272 or any member.
Soup Sale: Wyoming United Methodist Church will offer two homemade favorites, Italian sausage with white bean soup, and chicken noodle soup, $10 per quart. Pre-orders needed. Call the church office at 570-693-2821 to order your soup by Oct. 2. Please leave your name, phone number and the type of soup you would like. Pickup will be noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.