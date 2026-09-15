Caring Hearts of Wyoming Valley will host its fifth annual Senior Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Mohegan Pennsylvania, 1280 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre.

The Senior Resource Fair will bring together older adults, families and caregivers from throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania for a day focused on education, connection and access to valuable community resources.

More than 40 local, state and federal organizations and vendors are expected to participate, providing information and resources designed to support seniors and their loved ones. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about services related to healthcare and wellness, senior living and housing, financial planning, recreation, community programs and more.

The event provides an opportunity for attendees to connect directly with local professionals and organizations, ask questions, and become more familiar with the many resources available to older adults throughout the region.

The Caring Hearts of Wyoming Valley Senior Resource Fair is free and open to the public. Seniors, caregivers, family members and anyone interested in learning more about local senior resources are encouraged to attend.