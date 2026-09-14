The Ladies of Mary Society of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Hanover Township, will host a cash bingo event on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy Street, Warrior Run.

Doors open at 11 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Admission is $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and includes 15 regular games. Each regular game pays $100 in cash. The final cover all special pays $1,000.

There will be five specials, door prizes, a basket raffle, a bake sale, food and a 50/50. To order tickets or learn more information, visit exhc.org or call 570-823-6242.