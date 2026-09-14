BACK MOUNTAIN

Old-Fashioned Tent Meeting, Victory Baptist Bible Church, 1254 Market St. (for GPS, use 1257 Market St.), Lehman, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13-16. The church is celebrating 10 years of tent meetings. For information, contact Pastor Bob at 570-328-5595.

Dine-in Roast Beef Dinner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner includes roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. Takeout begins at 3:30 p.m. For information, call the church office at 570-675-3859.

Annual Barn Banquet at Friedman Farms, 138 Wyoming Road, Dallas, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. North Branch Land Trust will host the event, celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage and supporting farmland conservation. Farm-to-table food will be provided by Bank+Vine at Friedman Farms. Cost is $100 for NBLT members and $115 for nonmembers. Register at nblt.org/event.

First Fall Monthly Pastie Sale at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman, with pickup from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 24. Orders are due to Jayne at 570-814-8263 by Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co. Roast Beef Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, eat in or take out, 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland. Dinner includes roast beef, real mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert.

An Evening with Medium Alyssa, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Dallas, 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Dallas Township Municipal Building, 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas. Seating is limited. Cost is $50 per person, presale only. For tickets and information, call Beverly Atherholt at 570-406-9081.

Blessing of the Animals, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. The Rev. Charles Grube will preside over the free service, which is open to the public. The brief service will feature a blessing of each pet and will be held rain or shine. For information, call the church at 570-675-3859.

Craft and Vendor Flea Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall on Foster Street, Dallas, behind CVS. Lunch and Welsh cookies will be available. Welsh cookies can be preordered. Contact Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 to reserve a space or see the application form on Facebook.

Rummage/Bake Sale, sponsored by the Dorcas Society of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3 (Bag Day). Donations of good, clean, usable clothing, household items, dishes, pots and pans, holiday decorations, jewelry, books, games and puzzles will be accepted. The church building will be open for donation drop-off Monday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Do not bring televisions, computers or printers, exercise equipment, large appliances, encyclopedias, cribs, strollers, artificial Christmas trees, VHS tapes, electrical cords or old telephones. For information, call 570-675-3859 or visit stpaulsdallaspa.org.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Texas Wiener Sale at Brick United Methodist Church, 935 Foote Ave., Duryea. Cost is two for $7. Pickup is at noon, Sept. 19. Order by Sept. 15 by calling Michelle at 570-677-5371.

Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library annual fundraiser at the Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., Pittston, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. All-you-can-eat pizza and two beverages are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door. Basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing also will be held. Stop by the library to reserve a spot. Proceeds benefit children’s programming.

Ham Dinner, sponsored by the Jenkins Township Lions Club, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Jenkins Township Hose Co., Second Street, Jenkins Township. Takeout only. Cost is $15. For tickets, call Virginia at 570-655-3538 before Sept. 10. Lions brooms will be available for $18, and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Donations of canned fruit and applesauce will be collected for Meals on Wheels, as well as nonperishable items for the Greater Pittston Food Pantry.

Drive-thru Piggie Dinner and ethnic food sale, noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. Each takeout dinner is $15 and includes two stuffed cabbage rolls, two vegetables, mashed potatoes, a roll and dessert. A side order of haluski (sauteed cabbage and noodles) is $9. To order, call 570-654-5349 or 570-704-6520 and provide your choices, name and callback number. Pay by cash or check at pickup. Potato pancakes also will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis for $2 each, with a limit of 12.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Fox Hill Country Club. Tickets are $75 per person.

Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th anniversary dinner, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at the fire station. Advertisements for the program booklet also are available.

Trunk or Treat Halloween event, sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. The free event includes a trunk-decorating contest and candy.

Maryann Lawhon to speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry,” at St. Monica Parish, W. Eighth Street, West Wyoming, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking and the hall entrance are in the back of the church, along with an accessible ramp.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2026 Farmers Market Season continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12, with fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, as well as non-food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Pi Beta Gamma Club of Wyoming Valley will meet at Adelina’s Restaurant, 166 South Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. Susan Braden and Norma Metcalf are in charge of arrangements.

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, Wilkes-Barre. Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, country slaw, baked beans, chips and dessert. Quarter-pound pulled pork sandwiches also will be available separately. No preorders are necessary.

Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society field trip, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Francis Slocum State Park in search of fall migrants. Contact Jeff Stratford at [email protected] for details.

Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society virtual program, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Kelly Pollock, Pennsylvania Game Commission environmental education specialist, will discuss the Appalachian Bat Count and how participants can help bats and become part of local conservation efforts. The Zoom link is available at gwvas.org under “Events.”

Centennial Devotion to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Sept. 23 through Oct. 1 at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The annual nine-day novena will be prayed daily following the 6 p.m. Divine Liturgy. On Saturday, Sept. 26, Holy Mass will be at 4 p.m., followed by the novena. On the feast day of St. Theresa, Oct. 1, Holy Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m., followed by a reception in the church hall.

“Something Rotten,” a musical comedy about the invention of the musical, runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 11 at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Fridays are show-only performances. Buffet dinner is served Saturdays and Sundays 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are available for dinner and show or show-only. Call 570-283-2195 or reserve at musicbox.ticketleap.com. Visit musicbox.org or the Music Box Facebook page for information.

Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is taking orders for pasties for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school hall at the corner of N. River and W. Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre. Pasties are made with seasoned ground beef and potatoes wrapped in pie crust pastry, with or without onions. Cost is $9 each; gravy is $1 for an 8-ounce cup. Call 570-829-3051 to order and specify whether onions are desired.

Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America public stitch-in, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. The public is invited to bring something to stitch or stop by to see what others are stitching.

Hanover Township Lions Club will collect non-perishable food, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hanover Mall parking lot. 2280 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township. Food collected will support local food pantries.

Fall in Love with CASH Bingo, sponsored by the Ladies of Mary Society of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door and includes 15 regular games. Each regular game pays $100 in cash. The final cover-all special pays $1,000. There also will be five specials, door prizes, a basket raffle, a bake sale, food and a 50/50 drawing. For tickets or information, visit exhc.org or call 570-823-6242.

Women’s Fellowship at Church of Christ Uniting is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes the bus, driver tip, show and dinner. For information, call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a Veterans Brunch in memory of Army veteran Private Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The event is free for veterans. Guests are $20 per person. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. The reservation deadline is Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Flea Market at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 (bag and box day). The event will be held rain or shine at the church hall, 320 Vine St., Old Forge. Items include antiques, household goods, furniture, children’s items and more. A gift card raffle also will be held. Ethnic food, baked goods and refreshments will be available.

Donations sought for St. John’s Cathedral flea market, Mayfield. Parishioners are accepting used items, including jewelry, books, games, collectibles, purses, knick-knacks, toys, small pieces of furniture and working small appliances. For information, contact Evie Virbitsy at 570-335-5919 or Mott at 570-335-2128. The front entrance of St. John’s Center, 701 Hill St., Mayfield, will be open for drop-offs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The flea market will be held Sept. 18-19.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the first Friday of each month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. Entertainment will include Devoted Band on Sept. 18 and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. A Sight & Sound trip is scheduled for June 6, 2027. Payment for the Sept. 25 “Mamma Mia” trip is due Sept. 8, and payment for the Bee Gees trip on Oct. 20 is due Sept. 22. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac, trip coordinator, at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner, president, at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed at this time.

America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally, noon Saturday, Oct. 10. We will meet under the porte-cochere of St. Jude Church, Route 309, Mountain Top, to pray for the repentance and conversion of our great nation, asking God to save America through the Rosary of His Most Holy Mother. Please join us. For more info, call Carmen at 570-262-7373.

NANTICOKE

Community Worship Service & Free Lunch, noon Wednesday, Sept. 16, Nanticoke First Church, 267 East Main St., Nanticoke. All are welcome.

Fall Rummage Sale at Zion United Church of Christ, 40 West Main Street, Nanticoke, 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19.

Flea Market at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, in the basement at 240 Center St., Nanticoke, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. For information, call 570-256-7883.

Love Literacy for Life, a fundraiser for the Mill Memorial Library, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the library, 495 East Main St., Nanticoke. Enjoy games of chance, light refreshments, beer and wine tasting, music, 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle, and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, please stop by or call the library at 570-735-3030.

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 South Hanover St., Nanticoke, with Laurie B as caller and live music by the Contra Rebels. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

PLYMOUTH

Rummage Sale at Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. No early birds. Merchandise includes clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas and other holiday decorations, knick-knacks and baskets. For specific questions, call and leave a message at the church at 570-779-1614.

Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Oct. 4 and Nov. 15. Pickup for both dates is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Call 570-690-5411 to order. Orders fill quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 644 of Swoyersville will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the post home. Membership dues are being accepted. Upcoming events will be discussed, and the installation of 2026-27 officers will take place. All members are encouraged to attend. Commander Thomas Walsh will preside. Visit the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 644 Facebook page.

Create a Cracked Glass Picture with Swoyersville Kiwanis, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Choose a pumpkin, turkey, snowman or Christmas tree. Cost is $48 per picture. Supplies and instructions will be provided by the Crooked Branch. Reservations are required by Sept. 23. Call or text April at 570-849-6027 or email [email protected]. Reservations must be prepaid. Make checks payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis or pay via Venmo at @kiwanis-swoy. Proceeds benefit local cancer programs. BYOB and snacks are welcome; LCB rules apply.

Fall Rummage Sale sponsored by Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the school gym, Swoyersville. Tuesday is $2/bag day. There will be a bake sale, refreshments, hoagies, hot dogs & wimpies.

REUNIONS

Class of ’72 Turns 72 Party, for Bishop Hoban High School classmates, 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at CrisNics, 189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the CrisNics menu. Spouses and guests are welcome. RSVP to Jane by Sept. 1 by text at 570-574-5859 or email [email protected]. For information, visit the “Bishop Hoban High School Class of 1972” Facebook page.

Wyoming Area Class of 1971 is making plans for a 55th reunion on Sept. 26 at Keeley’s Alehouse in Pringle. For information, contact Jayne Dohman at [email protected] or Donna Wint Phillips at [email protected].

GAR Memorial High School class of 1952 luncheon meeting will be Sept. 30 at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Township.

Northeast High School Class of 1965 will hold a reunion meeting at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Colarusso’s Cafe on Main Street, Avoca. Plans will be discussed for an 80th birthday celebration in 2027. All interested classmates are invited.