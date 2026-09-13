Employees, community leaders and dignitaries came together to cut the ribbon at the grand reopening of R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 last week.

The new luxury recliners are heated, just in time for the changing of the seasons in Wilkes-Barre. Some of the R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 theaters have the new seating already, while the remaining recliners will be installed by the end of September.

Employees at R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 show off the theater’s new luxury seating.

R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 General Manager Blaze Kopec helped cut the ribbon at the theater’s grand reopening last week. He is pictured with Around Town writer Mike McGinley following the ribbon-cutting.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse was a moving commemoration honoring the victims, families and survivors of Sept. 11, 2001. Friday marked the 25th anniversary. County Manager Romilda Crocamo shared opening remarks, and the NEPA Philharmonic String Quartet performed the “Star-Spangled Banner,” along with other pieces. The Luzerne County Division of Corrections Honor Guard and the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard participated.

Luzerne County Councilwoman Dawn Simmons shared her memories of living and working in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, during Friday’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Sitting in the audience of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday, I found myself tearing up.

I listened as Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo and County Councilwoman Dawn Simmons recalled their experiences in New York City on that fateful day.

Both were there working and likely didn’t know each other.

Now, 25 years later, these two public servants are united by that shared experience as they serve Luzerne County.

The ceremony lasted for more than an hour in the courthouse rotunda, featuring music by NEPA Philharmonic String Quartet musicians and a touching slide show tribute by county employees Andrew Mesaris, Ed James and Kyle Stratton, showcasing the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

It was a moving and commemorative ceremony, with three key takeaways: never forget what occurred, give thanks to first responders and other helpers, and promote unity within our own communities. Both women mentioned watched as New Yorkers came together in the days, months and years after 9/11, regardless of backgrounds, ethnicities or affiliations.

If you’re a regular reader of this column, you know I am a huge proponent of coming together.

That’s why I was thrilled on Thursday night to see community leaders and residents come together at R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 for a grand reopening.

The 20-year-old theater complex on Northampton Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre is undergoing a renovation, including the installation of luxury heated recliners in all auditoriums.

As I sat in a recliner with my feet up, I felt like I was at another nearby theater, but with heat warming up my backside (of course, I tested that the heat button actually worked in advance of cold weather seasons).

While there were dignitaries there like real estate developer Joe Amato, state Sen. Marty Flynn, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman and members of the family-owned R/C Theatres company, there were also everyday moviegoers coming out to see Practical Magic 2.

Apparently, “Practical Magic 2” starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock is a big deal, because I saw a ton of people I knew flocking to the theater and socializing beforehand.

The moviegoers were treated to the brand-new luxury seats, which will be in all auditoriums by the end of September.

In addition to the new luxury heated recliners, Movies 14 features digital projection, an HPS sound system, free three-hour garage parking, a soon-to-be-expanded concession menu with hot food and new carpet.

I left feeling energized and hopeful that residents will take advantage of the luxurious new seating downtown to watch Hollywood’s latest releases.

When we talk about coming together, places like movie theaters bring together those with a common love for entertainment.

Sometimes the best places to come together are the places we take for granted.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at [email protected].