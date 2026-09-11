Set during Girl Scout Cookie Season, “Cookie Queens” follows four tenacious girls who are striving to be the top selling “Cookie Queen”, navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide. It will be shown several times during the Fall Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

“Wild Inside” follows the events of February 2, 2023 when Flaco, a male eagle-owl, the largest species of owl in the world, was discovered missing from his cage at the Central Park Zoo in Manhattan. The film will be shown several times during the Fall Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

“The Invite” is a comedy‑drama starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, and Penélope Cruz. The film follows Joe and Angela’s marriage, which is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors to a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. This movie will be part of the Opening Night Gala and will be shown several other times during the Fall Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

The Fall Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater will bring independent, foreign and art films to the big screen in downtown Tunkhannock from Sept. 18 through Oct. 8, with 21 films in 21 days.

“Fall Film Festival returns with a lineup that needs to be seen to be believed,” said Ronnie Harvey, general manager and movie booker. “With impressive stars like Antonio Banderas as a master chef teaching a future superstar in ‘Tony,’ Seth Rogen hosting a dinner party turned awry in ‘The Invite,’ and Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan during the height of war negotiations in ‘The Brink of War,’ the festival is packed with star power.”

The Opening Night Gala on Sept. 18 will begin with hors d’oeuvres from The Fireplace Restaurant, Ma Greenly’s BBQ, Samario’s Pizza and Tioga Bistro, along with wine and beer from Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery.

The first film of the evening will be “Tony,” starring Dominic Sessa as celebrity chef and documentarian Anthony Bourdain, with Antonio Banderas in a featured role. The film follows Bourdain’s early career as he enters the chaotic world of restaurant kitchens and embarks on a summer that changes his life.

After the film, attendees can enjoy dessert provided by T&C Grille/Bakery 420 before the second feature, “The Invite,” a comedy-drama starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde and Penélope Cruz.

Opening Night Gala tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For reservations, call 570-836-1022, ext. 3.

The festival also will feature two special events. The first is a free showing of “The Last Picture Shows” on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. in celebration of the Dietrich’s 25th anniversary. Small popcorn and small sodas also will be available free of charge.

Before the documentary, which explores the history of cinemas and their role in community life, audience members will hear the story of the Dietrich Theater and its return to downtown Tunkhannock.

The second special event will take place Oct. 1 before the 2:15 p.m. showing of “Cookie Queens.” Local Girl Scouts will give a short presentation about cookie sales, Girl Scouting and what the program means to them.

After the festival ends, attendees will have an opportunity to gather at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, to discuss the films they have seen. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Tickets to Fall Film Festival movies are $8.50 each, except for the Opening Night Gala. The complete lineup follows.

American Pachuco: The Legend of Luiz Valdez

Show times:

Sept. 23 at 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 5 at 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m

Rating: NR

Runtime: 92 min

Language: English, Spanish

Director: David Alvarado

Before Hollywood knew his name, Luis Valdez was staging plays from the back of a flatbed truck for striking farmworkers in Delano, California. American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez traces his unlikely rise, from founding El Teatro Campesino, to becoming the first Chicano director on Broadway with the incendiary Zoot Suit, to directing La Bamba. Narrated by Edward James Olmos, the film reveals the resistance behind one of American culture’s most overlooked revolutions.

The Brink of War

Show times:

Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Rating: PG

Runtime: 117 min

Language: English

Director: Michael Russell Gunn

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, J.K. Simmons

Starring Jeff Daniels and J.K. Simmons, The Brink of War is a tense political thriller that captures negotiations behind the scenes of two rival political powers. President Reagan races against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals — or ignite disaster. With pressure mounting from advisors, intelligence agencies, and history itself, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace… or destruction.

Cookie Queens

Show times:

Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 2:15 p.m.* Showing with the Girl Scouts

Oct. 3 at 9:15 p.m.

Rating: G

Runtime: 91 min

Language: English

Director: Alysa Nahmias

Cookie Queens follows four tenacious girls who are striving to be the top selling “Cookie Queen”, navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide. Cookie Queens is a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and tensions woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season and is a celebration of girlhood and the complexities that come with it.

Elijah Peel

Show times:

Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Rating: PG- 13

Runtime: 117 min

Language: English

Director: Nathan Ross Murphy, Kevin D. Sepe

Starring: Robert Malcolm Cumming, Evelyn Grace Kite, Kevin Sorbo

Inspired by a true story, Elijah Peel follows a stadium-filling rock star whose life of fame and addiction comes to a sudden halt after a heart attack nearly costs him everything. During his recovery, Elijah encounters a remarkable young girl whose unwavering faith, radiant spirit, and wisdom beyond her years begin to break through the walls he has built around his heart. Through their unexpected bond, her extraordinary hope inspires Elijah to begin a powerful journey toward healing, reconciliation, and faith.

Exhibition on Screen: Caravaggio

Show times:

Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 100 min

Language: English

Director: David Bickerstaff, Phil Grabsky

With first-hand testimony from the artist himself, Exhibition on Screen:Caravaggio unravels the story of one of history’s most brilliant, complex and controversial figures. Featuring masterpiece after masterpiece and testimony from leading experts from around the world, Caravaggio immerses audiences in the hidden narratives of the artist’s life, piecing together clues embedded within his incredible art. His astonishing paintings have captivated audiences for centuries. The intriguing self-depictions within his works — sometimes disguised, sometimes in plain sight — offer a rare window into his psyche and personal struggles.

Hadestown: The Musical

Show times:

Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 28 at 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 at 2:15 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 141min

Language: English

Director: Brett Sullivan

Starring: Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray

Winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019 including Best Musical and featuring the five original principals of the Broadway company, Hadestown: The Musical is a live recording of the hit stage production. The genre-defying new musical blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Horsegirls

Show times:

Sept. 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 27 at 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 101 min

Language: English

Director: Lauren Meyering

Starring: Lillian Carrier, Jerod Haynes, Gretchen Mol

Horsegirls follows Margarita, a 22-year-old autistic woman balancing early adulthood, her first job, and uncertainty surrounding her mother’s health. When she discovers the world of competitive hobby horse dancing, what starts as curiosity becomes a lifeline of movement, craft, and community. As she trains and finds her footing, she gains greater confidence and autonomy, creating a future shaped less by expectation and more by her own rhythm, choices, and joy

The Invite

Show times:

Sept. 18 – Opening Night

Sept. 20 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Rating: R

Runtime: 107 min

Language: English, Spanish

Director: Olivia Wilde

Starring: Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton

Starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde and Penelope Cruz, The Invite follows Joe and Angela’s marriage which is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down? An intelligent and incisive look at evolving relationships, The Invite pairs a sharp script with an exceptional ensemble, making this gathering one you won’t want to miss.

The Kidnapping of Arabella

Show times:

Sept. 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 9:15 p.m.

Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 107 min

Language: Italian

Director: Carolina Cavalli

Starring: Benedetta Porcaroli, Lucrezia Guglielmino, Chris Pine

The Kidnapping of Arabella follows Holly as she spends her days at her dead-end job fantasizing about holes in the space-time continuum and wondering where her life went wrong. When she meets Arabella, an eight-year-old rebel hoping to run away from her self-absorbed father, she becomes convinced their meeting is a cosmic sign, and that Arabella is, in fact, her past self sent back for a second chance. The two embark on an unconventional road trip between two lost souls who might be exactly what the other needs.

The Last Picture Shows

Show times:

Sept. 22 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 at 5:00 p.m. – FREE*

Oct. 6 at 12:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime:78 min

Language: English

Director: Rustin Thompson

Filmmaker Rustin Thompson journeys into the American West on a search for traces of what was once a center of small-town life: the movie theater. On the trip, he finds long abandoned cinemas; movie houses that have fallen into disrepair; theaters recently closed, theaters struggling to hold on, and theaters that — thanks to their thoughtful caretakers — are not only surviving but thriving. The Last Picture Shows is not only a timely portrait of an industry in crisis, but it also reminds viewers that even in vast cinema deserts, there are oases of community and gathering that remain, where the movie house continues to be a place of wonder, contemplation, and connection.

A Life Illuminated

Show times:

Sept. 21 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 89 min

Language: English

Director: Tasha Van Zandt

A Life Illuminated follows trailblazing marine biologist Dr. Edie Widder — one of the first women in her field and one of the first humans to explore the ocean’s twilight zone — as she descends 3,300 feet into the ocean’s darkest depths. From capturing the first-ever footage of the elusive giant squid to unveiling the glowing mysteries of deep-sea bioluminescence, Edie embarks on her most daring quest yet: to document a bioluminescent phenomenon that could forever change how we understand life on Earth.

The Marching Band

Show times:

Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 102 min

Language: French, English, Italian

Director: Emmanuel Courcol

Starring: Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, Sarah Suco

The Marching Band follows a world-famous orchestra conductor who discovers the brother he never knew he had — a school cafeteria worker who plays trombone in a local marching band. Detecting his brother’s exceptional musical talent, he takes it upon himself to rectify the injustice of fate. The Marching Band is an equally hilarious and affecting crowd-pleaser full of sincerity and charm, and a heartwarming story about the power of connections, both familial and through music.

Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World

Show times:

Sept. 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 28 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 2:45 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 91 min

Language: English

Director: Sasha Waters

If poetry had a pop icon, Mary Oliver would be it. From a lonely childhood to literary fame, her poems inspired and spoke directly to contemporary anxieties and the human relationship with the natural world — issues that feel especially pressing in an era of climate crisis, digital distraction, and social fragmentation. Featuring interviews with her close friends, including John Waters, never-before-seen personal photos, notebooks, and recitations of her work by Stephen Colbert, Steve Buscemi, and Oprah Winfrey, Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World considers the poet’s long lifetime of work in context, capturing the uniqueness of her world and the natural beauty that inspired her.

National Theater Live: Mrs. Warren’s Profession

Show times:

Sept. 19 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 120 min

Language: English

Director: Dominic Cooke

Starring: Imelda Staunton, Bessie Carter, Kevin Doyle

Five-time Olivier Award-winner Imelda Staunton joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter for the very first time in the National Theater Live production of Mrs. Warren’s Profession, playing mother and daughter in Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic. Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs. Warren a fortune — but at what cost? Filmed live from the West End, this new production explores the clash between morality and independence, traditions and progress.

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man

Show times:

Sept. 21 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 9:15 p.m.

Sept. 29 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 117 min

Language: English

Director: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man follows the extraordinary life of Peter Asher who has intersected with some of the greatest artists and musical moments of the last six decades. A child actor who became a pop star and then a manager and producer to the likes of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, he remains a vital creative force to this day. The documentary features interviews with Paul McCartney, Carole King, Steve Martin and many more.

The Python Hunt

Show times:

Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 91 min

Language: English

Director: Xander Robin

In an attempt to save the threatened ecosystem, the Florida government hosts an annual competition to remove invasive pythons from the Everglades. The Python Hunt follows the ten grueling nights when python-mania overtakes the Everglades as an eclectic group of amateur hunters contend with unforgiving terrain, aggressive nocturnal creatures and their own desires and demons that push them into the swamp, searching for slithering glory.

Reading Lolita in Tehran

Show times:

Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 29 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 107 min

Language: Persian, English

Director: Eran Riklis

Starring: Golshifteh Farahani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Mina Kavani

Based on the beloved memoir, Reading Lolita in Tehran tells the true story of a literature professor in revolutionary Iran who, amidst censorship and religious extremism, gathers seven of her most dedicated female students to immerse themselves in banned literary classics. Through their clandestine engagement with literature, they discover the transformative power of storytelling, forging paths toward personal freedom and resilience in an oppressive world.

The Rivals of Amziah King

Show times:

Sept. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 23 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at 4:15 p.m.

Rating: R

Runtime: 130 min

Language: English

Director: Andrew Patterson

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Angelina LookingGlass, Kurt Russell

Starring Matthew McConaughey and Kurt Russell and set deep within the backwoods of rural Oklahoma, The Rivals of Amziah King follows charismatic and musically gifted Amziah King who herds a bluegrass-playing band of misfits while overseeing the premier honey-making operation in town. When Amziah’s estranged foster daughter unexpectedly returns, he leaps at the possibility to renew the connection and create a family business. But the honey game is ruthless, and Amziah’s rivals threaten to destroy everything he has built. What follows is a sprawling, unpredictable and genre blurring epic.

The Salt Path

Show times:

Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 30 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 115 min

Language: English

Director: Marianne Elliott

Starring: Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs, Denis Lill

The Salt Path is the profound true story of husband and wife, who have been forcibly removed from their home. They make the desperate decision to backpack in the hope that, in nature, they will find solace and a sense of acceptance and begin a 630-mile trek along the beautiful but rugged Cornish, Devon and Dorset coastline. With depleted resources, only a tent and some essentials between them, every step along the path is a testament to their growing strength and determination. The Salt Path is an exhilarating, challenging, and liberating journey and a portrayal of home, how it can be lost and rediscovered in the most unexpected ways.

Tony

Show times:

Sept. 18 – Opening Night

Sept. 22 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 24 at 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 7 at 12:00 p.m.

Rating: R

Runtime: 106 min

Language: English

Director: Matt Johnson

Starring: Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Emilia Jones

Starring Dominic Sessa as world-renowned celebrity chef and documentarian Anthony Bourdain and featuring Antonio Banderas, Tony is a coming-of-age story that follows his early career as he stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that shapes the course of his life. Tony is the rare biopic that presents an unflinching and raw portrayal of a man, warts and all, making it a fresh and profound approach to its subject matter.

Wild Inside

Show times:

Sept. 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Rating: NR

Runtime: 96 min

Language: English

Director: Penny Lane