The Fall Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater will bring independent, foreign and art films to the big screen in downtown Tunkhannock from Sept. 18 through Oct. 8, with 21 films in 21 days.
“Fall Film Festival returns with a lineup that needs to be seen to be believed,” said Ronnie Harvey, general manager and movie booker. “With impressive stars like Antonio Banderas as a master chef teaching a future superstar in ‘Tony,’ Seth Rogen hosting a dinner party turned awry in ‘The Invite,’ and Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan during the height of war negotiations in ‘The Brink of War,’ the festival is packed with star power.”
The Opening Night Gala on Sept. 18 will begin with hors d’oeuvres from The Fireplace Restaurant, Ma Greenly’s BBQ, Samario’s Pizza and Tioga Bistro, along with wine and beer from Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery.
The first film of the evening will be “Tony,” starring Dominic Sessa as celebrity chef and documentarian Anthony Bourdain, with Antonio Banderas in a featured role. The film follows Bourdain’s early career as he enters the chaotic world of restaurant kitchens and embarks on a summer that changes his life.
After the film, attendees can enjoy dessert provided by T&C Grille/Bakery 420 before the second feature, “The Invite,” a comedy-drama starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde and Penélope Cruz.
Opening Night Gala tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For reservations, call 570-836-1022, ext. 3.
The festival also will feature two special events. The first is a free showing of “The Last Picture Shows” on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. in celebration of the Dietrich’s 25th anniversary. Small popcorn and small sodas also will be available free of charge.
Before the documentary, which explores the history of cinemas and their role in community life, audience members will hear the story of the Dietrich Theater and its return to downtown Tunkhannock.
The second special event will take place Oct. 1 before the 2:15 p.m. showing of “Cookie Queens.” Local Girl Scouts will give a short presentation about cookie sales, Girl Scouting and what the program means to them.
After the festival ends, attendees will have an opportunity to gather at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, to discuss the films they have seen. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Tickets to Fall Film Festival movies are $8.50 each, except for the Opening Night Gala. The complete lineup follows.
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luiz Valdez
Show times:
Sept. 23 at 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 5 at 2:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m
Rating: NR
Runtime: 92 min
Language: English, Spanish
Director: David Alvarado
The Brink of War
Show times:
Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m.
Oct. 2 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
Rating: PG
Runtime: 117 min
Language: English
Director: Michael Russell Gunn
Starring: Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, J.K. Simmons
Cookie Queens
Show times:
Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 at 2:15 p.m.* Showing with the Girl Scouts
Oct. 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Rating: G
Runtime: 91 min
Language: English
Director: Alysa Nahmias
Elijah Peel
Show times:
Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 at 2:15 p.m.
Oct. 7 at 5:00 p.m.
Rating: PG- 13
Runtime: 117 min
Language: English
Director: Nathan Ross Murphy, Kevin D. Sepe
Starring: Robert Malcolm Cumming, Evelyn Grace Kite, Kevin Sorbo
Exhibition on Screen: Caravaggio
Show times:
Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 100 min
Language: English
Director: David Bickerstaff, Phil Grabsky
Hadestown: The Musical
Show times:
Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 28 at 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 7 at 2:15 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 141min
Language: English
Director: Brett Sullivan
Starring: Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray
Horsegirls
Show times:
Sept. 22 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 25 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 27 at 2:15 p.m.
Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 6 at 2:00 p.m.
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 101 min
Language: English
Director: Lauren Meyering
Starring: Lillian Carrier, Jerod Haynes, Gretchen Mol
The Invite
Show times:
Sept. 18 – Opening Night
Sept. 20 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 2 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 4 at 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m.
Rating: R
Runtime: 107 min
Language: English, Spanish
Director: Olivia Wilde
Starring: Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton
The Kidnapping of Arabella
Show times:
Sept. 22 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 25 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 26 at 9:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 107 min
Language: Italian
Director: Carolina Cavalli
Starring: Benedetta Porcaroli, Lucrezia Guglielmino, Chris Pine
The Last Picture Shows
Show times:
Sept. 22 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 3 at 5:00 p.m. – FREE*
Oct. 6 at 12:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime:78 min
Language: English
Director: Rustin Thompson
A Life Illuminated
Show times:
Sept. 21 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 89 min
Language: English
Director: Tasha Van Zandt
The Marching Band
Show times:
Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 26 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 102 min
Language: French, English, Italian
Director: Emmanuel Courcol
Starring: Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, Sarah Suco
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Show times:
Sept. 21 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 28 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 4 at 2:45 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 91 min
Language: English
Director: Sasha Waters
National Theater Live: Mrs. Warren’s Profession
Show times:
Sept. 19 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 at 2:15 p.m.
Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 120 min
Language: English
Director: Dominic Cooke
Starring: Imelda Staunton, Bessie Carter, Kevin Doyle
Peter Asher: Everywhere Man
Show times:
Sept. 21 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 25 at 9:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 at 2:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 117 min
Language: English
Director: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
The Python Hunt
Show times:
Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 91 min
Language: English
Director: Xander Robin
Reading Lolita in Tehran
Show times:
Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 29 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 107 min
Language: Persian, English
Director: Eran Riklis
Starring: Golshifteh Farahani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Mina Kavani
The Rivals of Amziah King
Show times:
Sept. 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 23 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at 4:15 p.m.
Rating: R
Runtime: 130 min
Language: English
Director: Andrew Patterson
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Angelina LookingGlass, Kurt Russell
The Salt Path
Show times:
Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m.
Sept. 30 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 115 min
Language: English
Director: Marianne Elliott
Starring: Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs, Denis Lill
Tony
Show times:
Sept. 18 – Opening Night
Sept. 22 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 at 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 2 at 9:15 p.m.
Oct. 7 at 12:00 p.m.
Rating: R
Runtime: 106 min
Language: English
Director: Matt Johnson
Starring: Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Emilia Jones
Wild Inside
Show times:
Sept. 21 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 25 at 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 2 at 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 at 2:00 p.m.
Rating: NR
Runtime: 96 min
Language: English
Director: Penny Lane