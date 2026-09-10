” Coyote Vs. Acme”

Starring: Will Forte, John Cena

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6 1/2” paws out of 10.

Now, who isn’t a fan of classic cartoons from the golden era? For example, “Looney Tunes,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Pink Panther,” “Betty Boop,” “Mighty Mouse,” “Woody Woodpecker,” and lastly, who could ever forget “Popeye the Sailor Man?”

I have seen my share of these many moons ago and grew up on the next era of classics, like “The Care Bears,” “The Smurfs,” “Doug,” “Rugrats,” “Garfield & Friends,” and even “Duck Tales!”

With “Coyote Vs. Acme,” you get the best of both worlds; a mix of old school classics to please the boomers, but it contains a modern edge to please a younger crowd. Interestingly enough, this part cartoon/part live action flick barely made it to the silver screen, as it was filmed pre-pandemic and almost did not find its way off the dusty cutting-room floor! The studio planned to just use it as a tax write-off, but the masses with interest dusted it off.

Not for nothing, but I would like to note that “Coyote Vs. Acme” might possibly be the only part-animated film I have ever reviewed here in the past 4 years. “Coyote Vs. Acme” follows a failing, yet lovable Wile E. Coyote, who is forever hot on the chase, or should I say on the tail, trying to munch on a much quicker, and wiser Road Runner.

With the help of a shoddy strip mall attorney named Kevin Avery, played by the always humorous Will Forte (TV’s “The Four Seasons”), together the unlikely pair takes on the huge conglomerate Acme, known for selling faulty products to the public at large. No one in this country could ever relate to buying pieces of junk. Oh, God, no! I don’t need 20 of something. Just please give me one that works!

“Coyote Vs. Acme” was, in parts, humorous, nostalgic, and in the end, was even tender and touching. Even the funny dud deserves a meaningful message to follow a good hearty chuckle.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.