BACK MOUNTAIN
Rummage and Bake Sale at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 420 Main St., Dallas, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12. On Saturday, which is Bag Day, fill a small grocery bag for $2 or a 30-gallon garbage bag for $5. A 50/50 drawing and a basket raffle with food and beverages also will be available. For information, call 570-675-1723 or visit princeofpeacedallaspa.org.
Hands for the Land Part 1, Preparing for a Native Pollinator Garden, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary, 400 block of West Center Hill Road, Dallas. Volunteers will assist with clearing vegetation, preparing planting areas, laying out garden beds and completing other site preparation tasks to help create healthy habitat for native pollinators and wildlife. Register at nblt.org/event.
Dallas Girls Softball Cash Bingo, door open 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Dallas High School. Play All Day, $30 in advance, $35 at door. With food and drinks, basket raffles, 50/50 drawing.
Hands for the Land Part 2, Planting Native Pollinator Garden, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary, 400 block of West Center Hill Road, Dallas. Volunteers will help plant native flowers, grasses and shrubs that will provide habitat for pollinators, birds and other wildlife while creating an educational space for future visitors. All tools and equipment will be provided. Dress for the outdoors with sturdy, closed-toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Work gloves are recommended. Register at nblt.org/event.
Old-Fashioned Tent Meeting, Victory Baptist Bible Church, 1254 Market St. (for GPS, use 1257 Market St.), Lehman, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13-16. Celebrating 10 years of tent meetings. For information, contact Pastor Bob at 570-328-5595.
Dine-in Roast Beef Dinner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner will include roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. Takeout will begin at 3:30 p.m. For information, call the church office at 570-675-3859.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
Sock Hop Party, hosted by Dupont VFW Post 4909 Home Association at the post home, Sept. 12. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and music by Luongo Brothers Band will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Cash bar. For tickets and reservations, see or call Bob at the VFW, 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is the Friday before the party. Tickets cannot be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply.
Texas Wiener Sale at Brick United Methodist Church, 935 Foote Ave., Duryea. Cost is two for $7. Pickup is at noon Sept. 19. Order by Sept. 15 by calling Michelle at 570-677-5371.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
Big Band Society Dinner Dance, Sept. 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, state Route 115, Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $41 per member and $46 for nonmembers. Reservations must be made by Sept. 1. For information, call Mary Ann Rubin at 570-298-2616.
Hymns & Classics: A Piano & Organ Concert. An afternoon of musical artistry will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre. The concert features Carl Ruck on organ and Alan Hack on piano. The program explores the two instruments through a blend of sacred hymns and classical masterworks, with audience participation included. For information on this free concert, visit agopane.org or call the church office at 570-824-2478.
Annual Lebanese Festival, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with shawarma, sajj, potato pancakes, Lebanese sweets and baked goods, a lottery, 50/50 drawing, themed baskets and a patio set raffle.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Cider & Wild Strings, with a string trio from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary’s Art Barn in Clarks Summit. Gershwin, fiddle tunes and more. Guests can enjoy cider and small bites from Friedman Hospitality, with an optional sanctuary tour beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Flea Market at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 (half-price sale); and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 (bag and box day). The event will be held rain or shine at the church hall, 320 Vine St., Old Forge, with antiques, household items, furniture, children’s items, a gift card raffle and more. A variety of ethnic food items, baked goods and refreshments also will be available.
NANTICOKE
Wyoming Valley Contra Dance, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Cultural Centre of St. Faustina Parish, 38 W. Church St., Nanticoke, with Ted Crane as caller and live music by the band High Strung. Beginners as well as experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.
Flea Market at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, in the basement at 240 Center St., Nanticoke, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19. For information, call 570-256-7883.
PLYMOUTH
Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s in Plymouth, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Willow and Eno streets, Plymouth.
SWOYERSVILLE
Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 644 of Swoyersville will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the post home. Membership dues are being accepted. Upcoming events will be discussed. Installation of 2026-27 officers will take place at the meeting. All members are encouraged to attend. Commander Thomas Walsh will preside. Visit the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 644 Facebook page.
WHITE HAVEN
Fall Fungi Foray, a mushroom identification walk sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Picton Wildlife Sanctuary, White Haven. Dannielle Bennett of Connected Fun Girl Wellness will lead this educational autumn walk. This is not a foraging event. Register at nblt.org/event.