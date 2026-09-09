BACK MOUNTAIN

Rummage and Bake Sale at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 420 Main St., Dallas, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12. On Saturday, which is Bag Day, fill a small grocery bag for $2 or a 30-gallon garbage bag for $5. A 50/50 drawing and a basket raffle with food and beverages also will be available. For information, call 570-675-1723 or visit princeofpeacedallaspa.org.

Hands for the Land Part 1, Preparing for a Native Pollinator Garden, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary, 400 block of West Center Hill Road, Dallas. Volunteers will assist with clearing vegetation, preparing planting areas, laying out garden beds and completing other site preparation tasks to help create healthy habitat for native pollinators and wildlife. Register at nblt.org/event.

Dallas Girls Softball Cash Bingo, door open 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Dallas High School. Play All Day, $30 in advance, $35 at door. With food and drinks, basket raffles, 50/50 drawing.

Hands for the Land Part 2, Planting Native Pollinator Garden, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary, 400 block of West Center Hill Road, Dallas. Volunteers will help plant native flowers, grasses and shrubs that will provide habitat for pollinators, birds and other wildlife while creating an educational space for future visitors. All tools and equipment will be provided. Dress for the outdoors with sturdy, closed-toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Work gloves are recommended. Register at nblt.org/event.

Old-Fashioned Tent Meeting, Victory Baptist Bible Church, 1254 Market St. (for GPS, use 1257 Market St.), Lehman, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13-16. Celebrating 10 years of tent meetings. For information, contact Pastor Bob at 570-328-5595.

Dine-in Roast Beef Dinner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner will include roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. Takeout will begin at 3:30 p.m. For information, call the church office at 570-675-3859.

First Fall Monthly Pastie Sale, Sept. 24 at Lehman- Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Dr. Lehman, will hold their first fall monthly pastie sale with pickup 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 24. Orders are due to Jayne at 570-814-8263 by Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Annual Barn Banquet at Friedman Farms, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at 138 Wyoming Road, Dallas. Join North Branch Land Trust in celebrating NEPA’s agricultural heritage and supporting its commitment to conserving local farmland. Farm-to-table food will be provided by Bank+Vine at Friedman Farms. Cost is $100 for NBLT members and $115 for nonmembers. Register at nblt.org/event.

An Evening with Medium Alyssa, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Dallas, 6 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Dallas Township Municipal Building, 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas. Seating is limited. Cost is $50 per person, presale only. For tickets and information, call Beverly Atherholt at 570-406-9081.

Blessing of the Animals, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Rd., Dallas. The Rev. Charles Grube will preside over the service, which is free and open to the public. The brief service will feature a blessing of each pet and will be held rain or shine. For information call the church at 570-675-3859.

Craft and Vendor Flea Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26, Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall on Foster Street, Dallas (behind CVS drugstore). Lunch and Welsh cookies will be available. Preorder Welsh cookies. Contact Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 to reserve a space or see the application form on Facebook.

Rummage/Bake Sale, sponsored by Dorcas Society of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3 (bag day). Donations of good, clean, usable clothing, household items, dishes, pots and pans, holiday decorations, jewelry, books, games, puzzles, etc. will be accepted. The church building will be open for donation drop-off Monday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Please do not bring televisions, computers/printers, exercise equipment, large appliances, encyclopedias, cribs, strollers, artificial Christmas trees, VHS tapes, electrical cords or old telephones. For more information, call 570-675-3859 or visit stpaulsdallaspa.org.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Sock Hop Party, hosted by Dupont VFW Post 4909 Home Association at the post home, Sept. 12. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and music by Luongo Brothers Band will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Cash bar. For tickets and reservations, see or call Bob at the VFW, 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is the Friday before the party. Tickets cannot be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply.

Texas Wiener Sale at Brick United Methodist Church, 935 Foote Ave., Duryea. Cost is two for $7. Pickup is at noon Sept. 19. Order by Sept. 15 by calling Michelle at 570-677-5371.

Ham Dinner, sponsored by Jenkins Township Lions Club, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, takeout only, $15, at Jenkins Township Hose Co., Second Street, Jenkins Township. For tickets, call Virginia at 570-655-3538 before Sept. 10. Lions brooms will be for sale for $18, and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Donations of canned fruit and applesauce will be collected for Meals on Wheels, as well as nonperishable items for the Greater Pittston Food Pantry.

Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library annual fundraiser at the Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., Pittston, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. All-you-can-eat pizza and two beverages for $30 per person in advance ($35 at the door). Basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing also will be held. Stop by the library to reserve your spot. Proceeds benefit children’s programming.

Drive-thru Piggie Dinner and ethnic food sale, pickup noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27, St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 North Main St., Pittston. Each takeout dinner ($15) includes two stuffed cabbage rolls (piggies), two vegtables, mashed potatoes, roll and dessert. A side order of haluski (sauteed cabbage and noodles) is $9. To order those items, call 570-654-5349 or 570-704-6520 and state your choices, your name and a call back number. Pay by cash or check at pickup. Potato pancakes also will be available for pickup, first come, first served, $2 each with limit of 12. 570-654-5349 or call Mike at 570-704-6520.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Fox Hill Country Club. Tickets are $75 per person.

Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th anniversary dinner, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at the fire station. Advertisements for the program booklet may be purchased.

Maryann Lawhon to speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry,” St. Monica Parish, West Eighth Street, West Wyoming, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking and the hall entrance are in the back of the church, along with an accessible ramp.

Trunk or Treat Halloween event, sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. The free event includes a trunk-decorating contest and free candy.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2026 Farmers Market Season continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12, with fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, as well as nonfood vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Big Band Society Dinner Dance, Sept. 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, state Route 115, Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $41 per member and $46 for nonmembers. Reservations must be made by Sept. 1. For information, call Mary Ann Rubin at 570-298-2616.

Hymns & Classics: A Piano & Organ Concert. An afternoon of musical artistry will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre. The concert features Carl Ruck on organ and Alan Hack on piano. The program explores the two instruments through a blend of sacred hymns and classical masterworks, with audience participation included. For information on this free concert, visit agopane.org or call the church office at 570-824-2478.

Annual Lebanese Festival, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with shawarma, sajj, potato pancakes, Lebanese sweets and baked goods, a lottery, 50/50 drawing, themed baskets and a patio set raffle.

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St, (Miners Mills) Wilkes-Barre, will have a Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 19, serving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner includes Father Innocent’s Pulled Pork Sandwich, Country Slaw, Baked Beans, Chips and a dessert. Quarter Pound Pulled Pork Sandwiches can also be purchased separately. No pre orders necessary.

Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society field trip, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Francis Slocum State Park in search of fall migrants. Contact Jeff Stratford at [email protected] for details.

Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society virtual program, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Kelly Pollock, PA Game Commission Environmental Education Specialist, will introduce us to the Appalachian Bat Count and how you can help bats and become part of local conservation efforts. Zoom link provided at gwvas.org under “Events.”

Centennial Devotion to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, invites the community to join in prayer during the annual nine-day novena to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1. The novena will be prayed daily following the 6 p.m. Divine Liturgy. On Saturday, Sept. 26, Holy Mass will be at 4 p.m., followed by the novena. On the Feast Day of St. Theresa, Oct. 1, Holy Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m., with a reception to follow in the church hall.

Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is taking orders for pasties for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school hall, corner of North River and West Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre. Pasties are made with seasoned ground beef and potatoes wrapped in a pie crust pastry, with or without onions. Cost is $9 each; gravy is $1 for an 8-ounce cup. Call 570-829-3051 to place an order. Please specify with or without onions.

Wyoming Valley Chapter of The Embroiderers’ Guild of America public stitch-in, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. The public is invited to bring something to stitch or stop by and see what others are stitching.

Fall in Love with CASH Bingo, sponsored by the Ladies of Mary Society of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy Street, Warrior Run. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission is $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and includes 15 regular games. Each regular game pays $100 in cash. The final cover-all special pays $1,000. There will be five specials, door prizes, a basket raffle, bake sale, food and a 50/50 drawing. To order tickets or for more information, visit exhc.org or call 570-823-6242.

Women’s Fellowship at Church of Christ Uniting is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes bus, driver tip, show and dinner. For information, call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a Veterans Brunch in memory of Army Veteran Private Stephen Giza, on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Kingston Armory. This event is free for all veterans, honoring their service and sacrifice. Guests are $20 per person. Proceeds will benefit local veteran organizations. The deadline to make a reservation is Nov. 6. For more info on attending the Veterans Day Brunch or becoming a Sponsor, please contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Cider & Wild Strings, with a string trio from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary’s Art Barn in Clarks Summit. Gershwin, fiddle tunes and more. Guests can enjoy cider and small bites from Friedman Hospitality, with an optional sanctuary tour beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Flea Market at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 (half-price sale); and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 (bag and box day). The event will be held rain or shine at the church hall, 320 Vine St., Old Forge, with antiques, household items, furniture, children’s items, a gift card raffle and more. A variety of ethnic food items, baked goods and refreshments also will be available.

Donations sought for St. John’s Cathedral flea market, Mayfield. Parishioners are accepting merchandise (used but not abused) from anyone who is housecleaning and would like to donate jewelry, books, games, collectibles, purses, knickknacks, toys, small pieces of furniture and working small appliances. For information, contact Evie Virbitsy at 570-335-5919 or Mott at 570-335-2128. The front entrance of St. John’s Center, 701 Hill St., Mayfield, will be open for drop-offs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The flea market will be Sept. 18-19.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. Entertainment will include Devoted Band on Sept. 18 and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. A Sight & Sound trip is scheduled for June 6, 2027. Payment for the Sept. 25 Mamma Mia trip is due Sept. 8, and payment for the Bee Gees trip on Oct. 20 is due Sept. 22. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac, trip coordinator, at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner, president, at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed at this time.

NANTICOKE

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Cultural Centre of St. Faustina Parish, 38 W. Church St., Nanticoke, with Ted Crane as caller and live music by the band High Strung. Beginners as well as experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

Flea Market at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, in the basement at 240 Center St., Nanticoke, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19. For information, call 570-256-7883.

PLYMOUTH

Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s in Plymouth, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Willow and Eno streets, Plymouth.

Rummage Sale at Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. No early birds. Merchandise includes clothes, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas decorations, other holiday decorations, knickknacks and baskets. For specific questions, call and leave a message at the church at 570-779-1614.

Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St.,Plymouth is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Oct. 4 and Nov. 15. Pick up times for both dates are from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Please call 570-690-5411 to order. Orders fill up quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 644 of Swoyersville will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the post home. Membership dues are being accepted. Upcoming events will be discussed. Installation of 2026-27 officers will take place at the meeting. All members are encouraged to attend. Commander Thomas Walsh will preside. Visit the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 644 Facebook page.

Create a Cracked Glass Picture with Swoyersville Kiwanis, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Choose a pumpkin, turkey, snowman or Christmas tree; cost is $48 per picture. Supplies and instructions provided by the Crooked Branch. Reservations required by Sept. 23. Call or text April at 570-849-6027 or email [email protected]. All reservations must be prepaid. Checks payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis or Venmo: @kiwanis-swoy. Proceeds benefit local cancer programs. BYOB and snacks welcome; LCB rules apply.

WHITE HAVEN

Fall Fungi Foray, a mushroom identification walk sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Picton Wildlife Sanctuary, White Haven. Dannielle Bennett of Connected Fun Girl Wellness will lead this educational autumn walk. This is not a foraging event. Register at nblt.org/event.

REUNIONS

Meyers High School class of 1969 will hold a 75th birthday celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at CrisNics Irish Pub, 189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre. A cash bar will be in effect, with food available for purchase. For information, contact Karen French at 570-287-8265, Jim Maloney at 570-328-0813 or Tom Van Why at 570-466-1069.

Class of ’72 Turns 72 Party, for Bishop Hoban High School classmates, 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at CrisNics, 189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the CrisNics menu. Spouses and guests are welcome. RSVP to Jane by Sept. 1 by text to 570-574-5859 or email [email protected]. For information, visit the “Bishop Hoban High School Class of 1972” Facebook page.

Wyoming Area Class of 1971 is making plans for a 55th reunion Sept. 26 at Keeley’s Alehouse in Pringle. For information, contact Jayne Dohman at [email protected] or Donna Wint Phillips at [email protected].