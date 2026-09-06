There’s touches of Irish all around Cavanaugh’s Grille in Mountain Top.

The patio at Cavanaugh’s Grille is inviting and a perfect spot for a night out.

Walking into Cavanaugh’s Grille patio in Mountain Top feels like you’re walking into a vacation.

Order meat or cheese ravioli at Cavanaugh’s Grille in Mountain Top to get jumbo raviolis with meatballs.

You can order your chicken multiple ways at Cavanaugh’s Grille. Pick piccata, francese or parmigiana style at the Mountain Top eatery.

Mike and Oscar had a fun night out with Uncle Ned McGinley at Cavanaugh’s Grille in Mountain Top last week. Ned was a longtime friend of Kevin Foley, the restaurant’s previous owner. Kevin’s brother, Jim, is the current owner and operator.

There’s regular live music at Cavanaugh’s Grille in Mountain Top. Last week, the John Dylanger Music trio performed outside on the night Mike visited.

If you find yourself in or around Mountain Top anytime soon, you have to stop at Cavanaugh’s Grille.

I hadn’t been there in years, but in recently conversing with owner Jim Foley, I knew I had to visit again.

Oscar, my Uncle Ned McGinley, and I stopped for dinner on the patio last week.

John Dylanger Music was playing from 5:30 to 8:30 outside, and we immediately felt welcomed walking in. The staff, the music and the vibe were all great from the get-go.

As an Irishman myself, I noticed all of the Irish touches immediately at the Historic Mountain Top Hotel.

I was so glad my Uncle Ned joined us. He was a longtime friend of Kevin Foley, the previous owner and Jim’s brother, so it was a special treat to have him and his memories at our table.

Owner Jim Foley is so jovial, and we learned he was recently the honorary coach for a Crestwood High School football game. In fact, Cavanaugh’s is a huge gathering spot for the Crestwood community, and it was neat to observe that with the staff and patrons.

We learned there’s live music many nights, that families and bargoers alike spend time there and that the big screen TVs are a popular draw.

Depending on the weather, patrons sit inside or out, and we were lucky to have a beautiful night on the patio.

There’s the deck or the patio, which also has a separate area for private parties or meetings.

We sat outside near the bar listening to John Dylanger Music trio and ordering tons of food.

Since I hadn’t been there in so long, I didn’t realize the portions were massive, but was thrilled to have leftovers for lunch the next day.

There’s a special cocktail menu with options like Tito’s Summer Squeeze, Jameson Orange, Pear Voda Spritz, Chocolate Old Fashioned and more, along with any beers and wines you want.

And then the food menu consists of everything from appetizers and soups or salads to larger entrées and pizza (we heard the pizza is a favorite of the Crestwood kids).

For pizza, choose from meat lovers, veggie, buffalo chicken, margarita and plenty of other styles.

In terms of entrees, I went with the chicken parmigiana, while Ned had the cheese ravioli.

We both loved our Italian dishes; mine was so large that I had some for lunch the next day, as I mentioned.

Oscar perused the quesadilla options: cheese, chicken, beef cheesesteak, shrimp and veggie styles. He decided on the beef cheesesteak, which was grilled sirloin steak, sauteed onions, mushrooms, cheese and cilantro.

Don’t worry: there’s a special kid’s menu with macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders and other favorites as well.

We saw so many people we knew — families eating dinner, friends sitting at the bar, etc. — that we felt right at home the whole time.

Between the music, good food, lively outdoor atmosphere and the people — including owner Jim who spent a lot of time chatting with us when he wasn’t bussing tables or helping his staff in other ways — it was an all-around fun night out.

Like I said, if you’re looking for a welcoming spot with lots of options and a fun atmosphere. Cavanaugh’s Grille is the place.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at [email protected].