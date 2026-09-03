“The Whisper Man”

Starring: Robert De Niro, Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Keaton

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.

Is it really any big surprise to you that the brand-new at-home streaming thriller “The Whisper Man” is based on a bestselling novel? No, I agree; I didn’t think so either!

In this darkly set noir, a grieving single dad named Tom Kennedy, who also happens to be a novelist, relocates to the town of Featherbank, New Jersey, with his young son Jake to start fresh and hopefully, in time, learn to heal. That is the goal anyway, until fate has other sinister plans for the male duo!

Featherbank just so happens to have a murky past, as it was terrorized 15 years earlier by a serial killer known as The Whisper Man. Now he’s incarcerated, and it seems possible and more than likely that the evil whisper man is working with an accomplice. But if so, who?

The powerhouse cast stars Robert De Niro as a retired cop named Peter Willis, itching to solve one more case, alongside a more wet-behind-the-ears eager beaver named Amanda Beck, looking to add to her credentials, played respectfully by Michelle Monaghan (“Mission Impossible: Reckoning”).

“The Whisper Man” is a film full of surprises and dark corridors that are sure to startle the everyday generic viewer in the same vein (but not completely as much as) “The Silence of the Lambs” did! I was mildly impressed by this one’s effort. Even if it won’t end on a classics list, who cares? Shrug.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.