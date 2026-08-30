Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston always has new specials, including this steak last week that was prepared to perfection.

The Grilled Octopus at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston is always delicious. It is prepared with crispy potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted bell pepper puree, paprika and vinaigrette.

Mike’s favorite dish at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston is the Ginger & Soy Glazed Salmon with Basmati rice and haricot vert green beans.

The Burrata Caprese is made with Calabrian chili tomato jam, basil, balsamic and heirloom tomatoes with charred ciabatta bread at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston.

Happy birthday to Tara DeGiusto, Mike’s longtime friend. A group celebrated at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston last week.

Friends gathered at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston to celebrate a birthday. From left are Amy Frenchko, Ellen Fee Rossi, Krista Golanoski, Mike McGinley, Tara DeGiusto, Oscar Flores. The group enjoyed bar seating at the beginning of the night.

Sometimes the best nights out happen at a place you pass every day.

Between running to Walgreen’s and using Wyoming Avenue as the main route for many destinations, I pass Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston constantly.

We recently dined there for my friend Tara DeGiusto’s birthday, and it was superb.

Aside from seeing so many familiar faces holding court at the bar or having dinner in the dining room, the service and food were both incredible.

From the minute we walked in, we were greeted pleasantly, before making our way to the bar where Danny, the bartender, always makes us smile.

Danny is so friendly and accommodating that we always want to sit at the bar for a drink before dinner. His smile is contagious, and you truly feel special sitting there.

Our group perused the long wine and cocktail list, settled on some selections, then headed to a table after some chit-chatting.

At the table, we were delighted Annette was our server.

She’s always a sweetheart and makes everyone feel super comfortable. She also gives good insight into the specials and the way in which dishes are prepared.

Oscar ordered the steak special, but I went with a regular menu item.

I absolutely love the ginger and soy glazed salmon, cooked well, with Basmati rice and haricot vert green beans. The sauce is amazing, and it’s always a consistent, sure bet.

The specials consisting of cod and a steak sounded terrific, but I couldn’t pass up my beloved salmon.

The ladies in our party had the Caesar salad prepared tableside, which is always a treat. The Kevin’s team wheels a cart out with the toppings and makes the salad right in front of you, to your liking.

It’s an exquisite way to celebrate.

And, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the appetizers we had to start.

The Burrata Caprese was made with Calabrian chili tomato jam, basil, balsamic and heirloom tomatoes with charred ciabatta bread.

We also split the grilled octopus, a favorite starter served with crispy potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted bell pepper puree, paprika and vinaigrette.

Of course, throughout the night Annette took great care of our table making sure wine glasses were full and that everyone was in their happy place.

Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant is truly one of the best spots to go if you’re celebrating a special occasion.

Between the staff, the ambiance, the food and the drinks, it’s always a marvelous experience.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at [email protected].