​ “Mutiny”

Starring: Jason Statham

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10

The official definition of the word “mutiny” is when there is a rebellion against authority, usually among sailors.

Starring the always super-charged Jason Statham (“The Meg”) this round playing Cole Reed, a bodyguard whose billionaire industrialist boss is unexpectedly murdered under his watch. Forced to go on the run to escape a false reputation, and better yet find vengeance against the villains who crossed him.

A film like “Mutiny” was born for the big screen indeed. My only real complaint is that the sensational Statham is about as good at what he does as Liam Neeson, but he needs to start mixing up his routine here. I want to see him star in an in-depth drama, or a horror movie, not just the typical shoot-em-up! Although I do get it, when we find our niche in life, we learn to just lean in…

“Mutiny,” although not the best of the brand, is still easily watchable, slick, and full of plenty of booms! There are moments I was jostled around in my seat and even may have screeched a time or two embarrassedly. Sorry not sorry.

After the amount of carnage in this one, and with the recent losses of Hayden, Dolly, and now Tim Curry, this reviewer’s nerves can’t handle much more.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.