With the Thai Coconut Curry special, guests have a choice of vegetable, chicken, shrimp or beef. It is served in a spicy curry sauce in a hot pot at Wukong Asian Restaurant on North Main Street in Plains Twp.

The Sesame Chicken is a fresh dish with lightly fried white chicken in a delicious sesame sauce at Wukong Asian Restaurant on North Main Street in Plains Twp.

The Tuna Amazing Roll is spicy tuna with avocado, seared tuna, tobiko and spicy mayo. It is one of many sushi varieties at Wukong Asian Restaurant on North Main Street in Plains Twp.

When I think about my favorite spots, many come to mind.

As you know, eating out is a hobby for me.

Recently, there’s a lesser-known spot I’ve been stopping at that I felt compelled to share today.

It’s called Wukong Asian Restaurant and is on North Main Street in Plains Township (in the Hilldale section).

Located in the former Charlie B’s Pub & Eatery, the Wukong Asian Restaurant has become a favorite of ours because the cuisine is so tasty.

It’s always quiet inside and there are not a ton of tables or bar seats, but the takeout business seems busy.

This is a place for a quiet meal or fabulous Chinese cuisine on-the-go.

Oscar and I love stopping after a busy day, because the menu has everything we like: sushi, Chinese food and noodle dishes.

There are just a few bar seats, but we usually grab two and settle in for an hour.

There are lunch specials during the week consisting of chicken, beef and shrimp with soup and rice for an affordable price, along with special sushi roll combinations you can choose. They run the gamut on sushi, too, from salmon and tuna to the Philadelphia and California rolls that are popular.

For dinner, I usually order the Tuna Amazon Roll, which is spicy tuna with avocado inside topped with seared tuna, tobiko, scallion and spicy mayo.

There are other fun sushi rolls like the Godzilla Roll, Volcano Roll, Hurricane Roll and more, all with varied ingredients like crabmeat, sriracha sauce, lobster salad and cream cheese.

The sushi roll is a starter for me.

For dinner, I usually order from the Wukong Signature Kitchen menu and go with the Sesame, Pineapple or Orange Chicken.

Last week I chose the Sesame Chicken with its lightly fried chicken coated in sesame sauce.

The portions are always large enough that I have some leftover for lunch the next day.

There are other Chinese options that combine chicken, beef and shrimp on the menu, too, with sides like mixed vegetables, broccoli and black bean sauce.

On this particular night, Oscar ordered off the special summer menu and loved the Thai Coconut Curry special with shrimp and vegetables. It had a spicy curry sauce served in a hot pot.

As mentioned, there are also rice and noodle varieties such as chicken, pork and shrimp fried rice or lo mein.

Of course you can consider appetizers like spring rolls, edamame and dumplings to start. We just always opt for some sushi rolls.

If you’re in the area and looking for some fresh sushi or good Chinese, consider Wukong Asian Restaurant, especially for takeout. The food has become a fast favorite for us.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at [email protected].