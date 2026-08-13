The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society honored winners of the 2026 Spring Student Poetry Contest earlier this year at the Fine Arts Fiesta, held on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Contest director Tracy McDermott said the competition received more than 200 entries this year.

”It has been a profound honor to serve this contest for over 25 years and to witness student poets from across the Valley share their work with family, friends, and educators,” she said.

Reflecting on the awards ceremony, she added, “We were also privileged to be joined by special guests David Saxton, who founded the contest in 1988, and James Spock, former director and long-standing member of the society.

“Congratulations to all of our talented participants and winners for their exceptional contributions.”

The 2026 winners are as follows:

Primary (Grades K-3)

• First Place: “Spring Day” by Jaya Paumer (Teacher: Ms. Genn Pauley, Lake-Noxen Elementary)

• Second Place: “Summer Day” by Savannah Keogh (Teacher: Ms. Genn Pauley, Lake-Noxen Elementary)

• Third Place: “Ice Cream” by Silas Salvo (Teacher: Dr. McDonald, Lake-Noxen Elementary)

• Honorable Mentions: Jack Culver, Jace Claypool, Benjamin Deminski, Allison Sokoloski, Colin Craig, Lilly Pearson, Jenna Wilhelm, Jayden Truiett, Olivia Stivers, Axl Terbush, and Dylan Shaw.

Intermediate (Grades 4-6)

• First Place: “Silence” by Blake Vehoski (Teacher: Mrs. Maxwell, WVW)

• Second Place: “Flower” by Aria Robarge (Teacher: Mrs. Kapral, Greater Nanticoke Area)

• Third Place: “Memories” by Juliette Caceres (Teacher: Mrs. Kapral, Greater Nanticoke Area)

• Honorable Mentions: Skye Percival, Dash Adams, Kennedy McMullen, Wesley Donaldson, and Lena Falcone.

Junior (Grades 7-9)

• First Place: “The Mountain and the Mist” by Trinity Quare (Teacher: Mrs. Comstock, Lake-Lehman)

• Second Place: “PPL” by Courtney Brittain (Teacher: Mrs. Honeywell, Lake-Lehman)

• Third Place: “Flowers” by Kendall Allen (Teacher: Mrs. Honeywell, Lake-Lehman)

• Honorable Mentions: Courtney Brittain, A’Mya Rivera, Paisley Showmaker, Izzy Merrick, and Harley Ankner.

Young Adult (Grades 10-12)

• First Place: “After the Bell” by Samantha Emo (Teacher: Dr. Marissa Anderson, Hanover Area)

• Second Place: “Me” by Tzaliah Lewis (Teacher: Dr. Marissa Anderson, Hanover Area)

• Third Place: “The Art of Knowing my Worth” by Jhaziya Frazier (Teacher: Mrs. Toupin, WVW)

• Honorable Mentions: Cadence Rindock, Lily Bobbin, Sophie Roberts, and Rhiley Castro.