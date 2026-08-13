The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar No. 4, recently presented a scholarship check provided by the Order’s charity fund on the campus of King’s College.

Each year the caravan provides scholarships to educate undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students studying to become special education teachers. Chloe Chipego, a recent graduate of Shippensburg University, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

She majored in special education and early childhood education and will be teaching autistic support at Hershey Elementary School in Harrisburg, PA.