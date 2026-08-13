Shown from left are, seated: Chloe Chipego accepting a check from Donna Magni, grand commander; Fr. James McGahagan, chaplain of Alhamar Caravan No. 4; Ada Magni, scholarship chairperson, supreme director Region 2, scribe of the exchequer. Second row: Sharon Yale, grand chamberlain; Marilyn Krall, grand scribe; Maureen Roughsedge, master of the oasis; Patrick Williams, vice grand commander; John Brzycki, sentinel of the tower. Back row: Rachel Young; Michael Young; and Raymond Kownacki, grand advocate. Submitted Photo

Shown from left are, seated: Chloe Chipego accepting a check from Donna Magni, grand commander; Fr. James McGahagan, chaplain of Alhamar Caravan No. 4; Ada Magni, scholarship chairperson, supreme director Region 2, scribe of the exchequer. Second row: Sharon Yale, grand chamberlain; Marilyn Krall, grand scribe; Maureen Roughsedge, master of the oasis; Patrick Williams, vice grand commander; John Brzycki, sentinel of the tower. Back row: Rachel Young; Michael Young; and Raymond Kownacki, grand advocate.

Submitted Photo

The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar No. 4, recently presented a scholarship check provided by the Order’s charity fund on the campus of King’s College.

Each year the caravan provides scholarships to educate undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students studying to become special education teachers. Chloe Chipego, a recent graduate of Shippensburg University, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

She majored in special education and early childhood education and will be teaching autistic support at Hershey Elementary School in Harrisburg, PA.

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