Luzerne County Community College’s (LCCC) Surgical Technology program recently celebrated the Class of 2026’s graduation at the Educational Conference Center (ECC) on the college’s main campus in Nanticoke.

The graduates completed rigorous training is designed to prepare them for the fast-paced and critical role of a surgical technologist in the operating room.

“Our surgical technology students are trained to be calm, focused, and precise, ready to take on a critical role in the operating room,” said Sondra Ferraro, director of surgical technology at LCCC. “The students embody discipline, teamwork, and attention to detail, qualities that directly impact patient care.”

Throughout the program, students mastered sterile technique and surgical instrumentation while developing critical decision-making skills. They also learned the science of surgery, and the art of anticipating the surgeon’s next move.

The Class of 2026 leaves LCCC prepared to bring their knowledge, skills, and dedication to healthcare settings and make a meaningful difference in patient care.