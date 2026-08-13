​ “The Devil’s Mouth”

Starring: Kathryn Newton

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “4.5” paws out of 10

Is it just me, or does it seem that every summer we get served up a whole batch of brand-new shark movies? There must be an appetite for them, or they wouldn’t even be made. Every cheap knock-off is always leaning in, trying to steal a chomp of popularity from the original summer blockbuster, “Jaws!”

With “The Devil’s Mouth” you certainly will not be feeling the slickness of Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week, but with that being said, this shrieker filmed in stunning Thailand is not a total bust.

Starring Kathryn Newton (“Lisa Frankenstein”) as a sweet, blonde co-ed on vacation with a group of her closest peeps. While embarking on a dream excursion, the mixed bag of students finds out the hard way that paradise has an appetite for human flesh!

Stuck inside a myriad of dark cave tunnels, just don’t make too big a splash, or you may just become some animal’s next meal.

“The Devil’s Mouth” is watchable at best, despite its corny, cheesy second-rate CGI effects. The only thing less believable than this film’s lack of quality effects is the possibility of this group of five college students being able to afford such an extravagant trip in today’s financial climate.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.