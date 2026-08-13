The Kiwanis Club of Dallas, PA recently presented its annual Key Club Scholarships. This year’s scholarship award recipient from Dallas High School, Class of 2026, was Ayden Feeney. Feeney will major in Information Systems and Technology at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was a member of the Dallas Key Club, National Honor Society, and held the position of president in the Diversity Club. While a student at Dallas High School, Feeney had extensive volunteer experiences in school, community, and civic organizations. He was a tutor along with being involved in Key Club and community service activities, such as Meals on Wheels, Back Mountain Triathlon, Dallas Intermediate School “Glow Dance,” Dallas Diversity Club Unity Day and Black History Month.

To obtain further information about becoming a member or to sponsor any of the activities of the Kiwanis Club of Dallas, please contact Charlie Kishbaugh at (570) 675-8780 or Beverly Atherholt at (570) 675-7295.