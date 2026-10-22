In the age of online everything and artificial intelligence, there are doubtless people who wonder whether career expos — such as the annual one the Times Leader hosted at Mohegan Arena Tuesday — do any real good anymore. After all, you can go online and find out plenty about job openings, ways to apply and contacts. There are services like LinkedIn and Indeed dedicated to connecting employers and would-be employees.

Crownstaffing.com put the issue colorfully in the opening paragraph of a blog post titled “Are Job Fairs Worth It?”:

“Job fairs can feel like a relic — folding tables, branded pens, a stack of resumes nobody reads. In an era of one-click applications and AI-screened candidates, it’s fair to ask whether a hiring event still earns its keep. The short answer: Yes, when they’re targeted and worked properly — and the data is more persuasive than most employers expect.”

The proof:

• According to survey data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, about 45% of career fair attendees walk away with at least one interview invitation, and roughly 24% receive a job offer.

• For the 2024–2025 academic year, nearly 94% of U.S. colleges hosted in-person career fairs, median student attendance jumped from 419 to 700, and median employer participation rose from about 99 to 109 companies per event. After a pandemic-era swing to virtual, in-person hiring events have come roaring back — because face-to-face conversation is hard to replicate on a screen.

• While participating in an in-person fair can be a bit costly, effective fairs can actually save an employer money. According to Staffing Industry Analysts, a report by the Society for Homan Resource Management found the average U.S. cost per hire is about $4,100 across all recruiting efforts.

• Job fairs can give smaller employers an edge they otherwise don’t have.

We believe there are three important benefits from fairs that can’t be duplicated online.

First, they can put a wide array of options in the physical field of view of those attending. No matter how big a screen you have for your computer, it still can’t come close to matching what your eyes can absorb with a quick scan of the real world.

Second, in an age when many employers are relying on AI and other digital options to cull resumes and applications before any humans see them, a job fair can restore human interactivity, decreasing the odds a promising applicant will be overlooked because they didn’t use the right words a digital assistant looks for, or didn’t explain their skills in a way a computer program could understand.

But most importantly, job fairs let people interact in person. Applicants and recruiters become real people, not data being crunched or info on paper. And frankly, we need more of that.