With Wednesday’s reveal of upcoming events at Mohegan Arena, along with an update on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey season, it’s worth reminding those who take the venue for granted how much determination it took to build it.

The idea dates back to when Luzerne County still operated under the three-commissioner system, with local officials coalescing around the notion in the early 1990s. It picked up some major mojo in 1994 when then-Gov. Robert Casey, since deceased, chose Luzerne County over Lackawanna County for an arena and convention center expected to cost $36 million, with a promise of $18 million from the state, a donation of 75 acres of land from The Greater Wilkes-Barre Partnership Inc. in the then-largely undeveloped Highland Business Park worth about $8 million, and the county planning to provide another $18 million.

A potent surge of momentum seemed to assure smooth sailing for the proposal, but lesson one was how quickly and effectively opposition can organize against big-ticket, publicly funded ideas —particularly when they seem to benefit a relatively small part of the whole. Residents everywhere — especially outside the Wyoming Valley — began to fear a big property tax hike to cover the county’s share of the cost.

A plan to pay that share through a hotel tax did little to mollify the growing opposition, raising concerns among those in the business that such a levy would cripple the very sector — hotels, motels and similar accommodations — that were supposed to benefit from an arena that could help make the area a destination location. That provided the second lesson: Simply shifting county costs away from property owners to businesses isn’t an automatic easy sell.

But the biggest bug-a-boo came when pressure to put the arena funding on the ballot as a referendum succeeded, and the referendum failed by a stunningly narrow margin, thanks to an overwhelming “no” vote from the Hazleton area. Lesson three: If it’s a project funded county-wide, don’t ignore the voters in the southern part, who routinely felt seriously neglected by those in the northern county seat of Wilkes-Barre.

Yet the fourth lesson may be the biggest: Supporters worked to find different ways to keep the arena plan alive, and succeeded — to almost everyone’s benefit. It has become prime real estate for the hockey team, many a high school and college graduation, expos, conventions, charity events and a steady stream of entertainment that almost certainly would not have come to the area without an appropriately sized and situated venue.

The list of upcoming acts announced at the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority’s regular meeting Wednesday continues that success. The big ones include another appearance by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Disney on Ice, the Harlem Globetrotters and Monster Jam, but the schedule catered to kids with the Ultimate NEPA Trunk or Treat yesterday (Saturday), to those hunting for new jobs with a Times Leader Career Fair Tuesday (Oct. 20), and to pro wrestling fans with the WWE Live Tour set for Dec. 26, among others.

On Wednesday, the Authority also paid tribute to Joseph Saukulyak, Jr., who recently turned 100 and has been part of the Arena since it opened in 1999 — further proof, we would argue, that the Arena has become more than a venue.

It’s become a valuable contribution to our region’s sense of community.