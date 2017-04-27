Theater Listings: April 26-May 2

THIS WEEK: April 26-May 2

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric, Anne Washburn’s dark comedy about a group of survivors of a global catastrophe who constantly recall an episode of “The Simpsons.” Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. Through April 30 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 570-941-4318.

Sister Act, musical based on the 1999 film starring Whoopie Goldberg, presented by Music Box Players at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville, through May 7 with shows 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Buffet meal served 90 minutes prior to curtain. Dinner and show: $35 adults, $24 children 12 and younger. Show only, $18, $14. Reservations, 570-283-2195 or [email protected]

The Nether, a sci-fi thriller about a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion and the young detective who discovers a disturbing brand of entertainment connected to it. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. April 27 to May 21 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

Dracula, Ballet Theatre of Scranton, with choreography by Arkadiy Orohovsky, based on the Bram Stoker novel; 7:30 p.m. April 29, Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Info at tututix.com or 570-342-2867.

Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! Rhythmic Circus, the homegrown hoofers from Minneapolis with their trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and a big brass band. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. April 30. $35, 25. 570-826-1100.

FUTURE

Pippin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the young prince searching for meaning in his life during the Middle Ages. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. May 5; 2 and 8 p.m. May 6; 1 p.m. May 7. 570-342-7784.

Next Fall, a witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love by Geoffrey Nauffts. Gaslight Theatre, 200 East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. May 18 to 27 with performances 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15; $12 seniors and students. 570-266-8565 or gaslight-theatre.org.

The Uninvited, an edge-of-your-seat thriller about the new owner of a property in England who comes face-to-face with the resident spirit. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. May 25 to June 4 with performances 8 Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Little Theatre is seeking directors, choreographers, technical directors, lighting and sound designers and costumers for its 2017-18 season. Send resumes to 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre for “Cabaret,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “A Christmas Carol” by June 2. 570-823-1875.