Theater Listings: Feb. 15 to 20, 2017

THIS WEEK: Feb. 15 to Feb. 20

Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African-style Cirque du Soleil by the finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” combining African-influenced dance, acrobatics, tumbling and music. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a modern man in the hip sixties looking for something new and different. Performed by Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theater. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $28, $28, $18. 570-826-1100.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, an updated version of the playful musical about the Peanuts comic-strip characters of Charles Schulz. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Feb. 17 to 26 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. No performance on Feb. 19. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, the Tennessee Williams classic directed by Walter Mitchell and starring Angel Berlane Mulcahy as Maggie, Dave Giardano as Brick, Joe Sheridan as Big Daddy and Carol Sweeney as Big Mama, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Feb. 17 through March 5 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Special talkback with Williams scholar Annette Saddik will follow Feb. 19 matinee. 570-823-1875.

Oklahoma! The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical which opened the Music Box Dinner Playhouse 35 years ago. 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Feb. 18 to March 5 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner served 90 minutes before showtime. $35, $30 with dinner; $18, $14 show only. 570-283-2195.

FUTURE

The Peking Acrobats, the premier Chinese company performing daring maneuvers, trickcycling, precision tumbling, juggling and balancing. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. 570-788-4864.

The Tempest, William Shakespeare’s tale of shipwreck and salvation will be presented by the King’s College Theatre Department. George P. Maffei II Theatre in the King’s administration building, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 through 25. 2 p.m. Feb. 26. High school matinee performances available up on request. $12 general admission. $7 for seniors. $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. 570-208-5825.

Annie, a brand-new incarnation of the iconic Tony-winning original about the optimistic orphan. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $65, $55, $45. 570-826-1100.

Miss Julie, August Strindberg’s provocative work about a nobleman’s valet and his pampered daughter which illustrates the overturning of one social order in favor of another. Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. Feb. 24 to March 5 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 570-941-4318.

Amadeus, Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, filmed live at London’s West End Theatre, starring Lucian Msamati. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 12. $14, $12 seniors. 570-996-1500.

In the Heights, Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical about the inhabitants of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights. Performed by the Coughlin/GAR Players at GAR High School, 250 S. Grant St., Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. March 2 to 4; 2 p.m. March 5. $10. 570-406-3976.

Third Class, a tale of real-life lessons learned outside the classroom. Performed by the After School Players at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 11 a.m. March 4. $5. 570-996-1500.

STOMP, the explosive, inventive percussion group that uses a variety of everyday objects as instruments. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 16. $55, $45, $35. 570-826-1100.

The Foreigner, a comedy about a Brit newly arrived in Georgia who gets tangled up in a silly endeavor to save an inn from some dangerous locals. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. March 16 to April 9 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the musical adventures of the fairy tale woman-turned-princess. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. March 17; 2 and 8 p.m. March 18; 1 p.m. March 19. 570-342-7784.

Hedda Gabler, Ibsen’s masterpiece filmed live at London’s West End Theatre, starring Ruth Wilson. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 2 p.m. March 19 and 26. $14, $12 seniors. 570-996-1500.

The Women, Clare Booth Luce’s comedy of manners about the pampered lives and power struggles of wealthy Manhattan socialites. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. March 23 to April 2 with performances 8 Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.

42nd Street, the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic with memorable songs including “Lullaby of Broadway” and “We’re in the Money.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 29. $65, $55, $45. 570-826-1100.

Doubt: A Parable, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play about Sister Aloysius who has suspicions involving a young, progressive priest at her school. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. March 30 to April 8 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, a unique hybrid of vaudeville, circus, burlesque and side shows. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. April 1. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

We Shot JFK, a multimedia presentation on the events of Nov. 22, 1963. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. April 6 to 8; 2 p.m. April 9. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

Jessica Lang Dance, performing her new work “Thousand Yard Stare,” a piece designed to honor wounded veterans and those affected by war, set to music by Beethoven. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. April 14. $30, $15 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Artrageous, a creative celebration of art, music and bubblewrap with dancers, music and images from Lennon to Elvis to Hendrix. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. April 19. 570-788-4864.

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric, Anne Washburn’s dark comedy about a group of survivors of a global catastrophe who constantly recall an episode of “The Simpsons.” Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. April 21 to 30 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 570-941-4318.

The Illusionists — Live from Broadway, stunning acts of grand illusion, levitation, mind reading, disappearance, a water torture escape and more. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 22. 570-342-7784.

The Nether, a sci-fi thriller about a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion and the young detective who discovers a disturbing brand of entertainment connected to it. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. April 27 to May 21 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

George Washington Slept Here, a community production of the comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman about a Manhattanite who buys a dilapidated house in rural Bucks County. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7 p.m. April 28 and 29; 2 p.m. April 30. $10. 570-996-1500.

Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! Rhythmic Circus, the homegrown hoofers from Minneapolis with their trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and a big brass band. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. April 30. $35, 25. 570-826-1100.

Pippin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the young prince searching for meaning in his life during the Middle Ages. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. May 5; 2 and 8 p.m. May 6; 1 p.m. May 7. 570-342-7784.

Next Fall, a witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love by Geoffrey Nauffts. Gaslight Theatre, 200 East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. May 18 to 27 with performances 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15; $12 seniors and students. 570-266-8565 or gaslight-theatre.org.

The Uninvited, an edge-of-your-seat thriller about the new owner of a property in England who comes face-to-face with the resident spirit. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. May 25 to June 4 with performances 8 Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Little Theatre is seeking directors, choreographers, technical directors, lighting and sound designers and costumers for its 2017-18 season. Send resumes to 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre for “Cabaret,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “A Christmas Carol” by June 2. 570-823-1875.

Nuremberg Community Players will hold open auditions for their upcoming production of “Murder’s In The Heir” by Billy St. John. Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 through 22 at the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 283 Hazle St., Nuremberg. 570-384-4608.