Theater Listings: Jan. 18 to 24, 2017

THIS WEEK: Jan. 25 to Future
Elvis Lives, a multimedia journey through the life of Elvis Presley with finalists from the worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, each portraying Elvis during different stages of his career. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.
Terra Nova, a play about the 1911-12 race to the South Pole by five Englishmen and five Norwegians. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Feb. 2 to 12 with performances 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.
I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in His Own Words and Song, a Black History Month program performed by baritone Anthony Brown. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Feb. 11. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, a flamenco dance company performing music and dance with influences of Gypsy, Judaic, Arabic, Spanish and Latino cultures. Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $10. 570-270-2192.
The Tempest, Shakespeare’s final play, a fantasy about the magical Prospero who is exiled on an island with his young daughter when a shipwreck occurs spewing the traitorous king and his sordid entourage onto the island. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.
Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African-style Cirque du Soleil by the finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” combining African-influenced dance, acrobatics, tumbling and music. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.
The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a modern man in the hip sixties looking for something new and different. Performed by Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theater. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $28, $28, $18. 570-826-1100.
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, an updated version of the playful musical about the Peanuts comic-strip characters of Charles Schulz. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Feb. 17 to 26 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. No performance on Feb. 19. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.
Oklahoma! The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical which opened the Music Box Dinner Playhouse 35 years ago. 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Feb. 18 to March 5 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner served 90 minutes before showtime. $35, $30 with dinner; $18, $14 show only. 570-283-2195.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Auditions for Common Play Factory’s March production of “White Matter Surplus” by Alicia Grega. Roles open for two men and two women, ages 20s to 60s. Wonderstone Gallery, 100 N. Blakely St., Dunmore. 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21. 570-955-5793.
Auditions for the classic comedy “George Washington Slept Here,” to be presented April 28 to 30 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. By appointment noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29. Needed: eight women and nine men, ages 20 to 70. 570-466-9407.
The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present on original play ‘Gunpowder Joe: Joseph Priestley, Pennsylvania and the American Experiment’ through Feb. 5 at the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg.
The Enchantment Theatre Company’s production of “Peter Rabbit Tales” will be presented on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts in Kingston.
comments powered by Disqus