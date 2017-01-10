Stage Listings: Jan. 11 to 17, 2017

THIS WEEK: Jan. 11 to 17, 2017

Fiddler on the Roof, the classic musical about dairyman Tevye who tries to protect his daughters and his way of life in a changing world. Performed by the Misfit Players at GAR High School Auditorium, 250 S. Grant St., Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Jan. 12 to 14; 2 p.m. Jan. 15. $10. 570-406-3976.

Catch Me If You Can, a musical comedy about a precocious teenager who poses as a pilot, doctor and lawyer — living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. Presented by the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts at the J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 W. Broad St., Hazleton. 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and 14; 3 p.m. Jan. 15. $16 show only; $32 with dinner. Reservations: 570-454-5451.

No Man’s Land, Harold Pinter’s comic play filmed live at London’s West End Theatre, starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22. $14, $12 seniors. 570-996-1500.

FUTURE

The Meeting, a depiction of a supposed meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, who discuss their philosophies and contrasting approaches to gaining equal rights for African-Americans. Lemmond Theater, Walsh Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 570-674-6400.

Jersey Boys, the story of the four guys from New Jersey who formed the iconic group The Four Seasons. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 to 19; 8 p.m. Jan. 20; 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 21; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. 570-342-7784.

Abide with Me: A Story of Two Pandemics, a staged reading of a research-based play focusing on ethical issues that may arise during pandemic influenza planning. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.

Gunpowder Joe: Joseph Priestley, Pennsylvania and the American Experiment, a world premiere about the innovative scientist, religious dissenter and local legend with live music and exciting scientific demonstrations. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Jan. 19 to Feb. 5 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

The Pallbearers, a darkly comic take on social growth and decay from playwright B. Garret Rogan. Gaslight Theatre, 200 Heinz Drive, Wilkes-Barre Township. Jan. 19 to 29 with performances 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15; $12 seniors and students. 570-266-8565 or gaslight-theatre.org.

Broadway Rocks! A Broadway and rock musical revue performed by ages 10 to 17. Music Box Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21; 2 p.m. Jan. 22. $12, $10. 570-283-2195.

Peter Rabbit Tales, the classic Beatrix Potter stories performed by Enchantment Theater using life-sized puppets, masks, mime, dance and music. Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Kingston. 6 p.m. Jan. 23. $5. 570-270-2192.

Elvis Lives, a multimedia journey through the life of Elvis Presley with finalists from the worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, each portraying Elvis during different stages of his career. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.

Terra Nova, a play about the 1911-12 race to the South Pole by Five Englishmen and five Norwegians. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Feb. 2 to 12 with performances 8 Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.

I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in His Own Words and Song, a Black History Month program performed by baritone Anthony Brown. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Feb. 11. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

The Tempest, Shakespeare’s final play, a fantasy about the magical Prospero who is exiled on an island with his young daughter when a shipwreck occurs spewing the traitorous king and his sordid entourage onto the island. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.

Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African-style Cirque du Soleil. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a modern man in the hip sixties looking for something new and different. Performed by Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theater. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $28, $28, $18. 570-826-1100.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, an updated version of the playful musical about the Peanuts comic-strip characters of Charles Schulz. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Feb. 17 to 26 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. No performance on Feb. 19. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

Oklahoma! The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical which opened the Music Box Dinner Playhouse 35 years ago. 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Feb. 18 to March 5 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner served 90 minutes before showtime. $35, $30 with dinner; $18, $14 show only. 570-283-2195.

The Peking Acrobats, the premier Chinese company performing daring maneuvers, trickcycling, precision tumbling, juggling and balancing. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. 570-788-4864.

Annie, a brand-new incarnation of the iconic Tony-winning original about the optimistic orphan. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $65, $55, $45. 570-826-1100.

Miss Julie, August Strindberg’s provocative work about a nobleman’s valet and his pampered daughter which illustrates the overturning of one social order in favor of another. Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. Feb. 24 to March 5 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 570-941-4318.

Amadeus, Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, filmed live at London’s West End Theatre, starring Lucian Msamati. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 12. $14, $12 seniors. 570-996-1500.

In the Heights, Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical about the inhabitants of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights. Performed by the Coughlin/GAR Players at GAR High School, 250 S. Grant St., Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. March 2 to 4; 2 p.m. March 5. $10. 570-406-3976.

Third Class, a tale of real-life lessons learned outside the classroom. Performed by the After School Players at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 11 a.m. March 4. $5. 570-996-1500.

STOMP, the explosive, inventive percussion group that uses a variety of everyday objects as instruments. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 16. $55, $45, $35. 570-826-1100.

The Foreigner, a comedy about a Brit newly arrived in Georgia who gets tangled up in a silly endeavor to save an inn from some dangerous locals. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. March 16 to April 9 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the musical adventures of the fairy tale woman-turned-princess. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. March 17; 2 and 8 p.m. March 18; 1 p.m. March 19. 570-342-7784.

Hedda Gabler, Ibsen’s masterpiece filmed live at London’s West End Theatre, starring Ruth Wilson. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 2 p.m. March 19 and 26. $14, $12 seniors. 570-996-1500.

The Women, Clare Booth Luce’s comedy of manners about the pampered lives and power struggles of wealthy Manhattan socialites. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. March 23 to April 2 with performances 8 Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.

42nd Street, the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic with memorable songs including “Lullaby of Broadway” and “We’re in the Money.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 29. $65, $55, $45. 570-826-1100.

Doubt: A Parable, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play about Sister Aloysius who has suspicions involving a young, progressive priest at her school. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. March 30 to April 8 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, a unique hybrid of vaudeville, circus, burlesque and side shows. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. April 1. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

We Shot JFK, a multimedia presentation on the events of Nov. 22, 1963. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. April 6 to 8; 2 p.m. April 9. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

Jessica Lang Dance, performing her new work “Thousand Yard Stare,” a piece designed to honor wounded veterans and those affected by war, set to music by Beethoven. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. April 14. $30, $15 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Artrageous, a creative celebration of art, music and bubblewrap with dancers, music and images from Lennon to Elvis to Hendrix. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. April 19. 570-788-4864.

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric, Anne Washburn’s dark comedy about a group of survivors of a global catastrophe who constantly recall an episode of “The Simpsons.” Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. April 21 to 30 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 570-941-4318.

The Illusionists — Live from Broadway, stunning acts of grand illusion, levitation, mind reading, disappearance, a water torture escape and more. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 22. 570-342-7784.

The Nether, a sci-fi thriller about a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion and the young detective who discovers a disturbing brand of entertainment connected to it. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. April 27 to May 21 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

George Washington Slept Here, a community production of the comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman about a Manhattanite who buys a delapidated house in rural Bucks County. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7 p.m. April 28 and 29; 2 p.m. April 30. $10. 570-996-1500.

Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! Rhythmic Circus, the homegrown hoofers from Minneapolis with their trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and a big brass band. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. April 30. $35, 25. 570-826-1100.

Pippin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the young prince searching for meaning in his life during the Middle Ages. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. May 5; 2 and 8 p.m. May 6; 1 p.m. May 7. 570-342-7784.

Next Fall, a witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love by Geoffrey Nauffts. Gaslight Theatre, 200 East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. May 18 to 27 with performances 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15; $12 seniors and students. 570-266-8565 or gaslight-theatre.org.

The Uninvited, an edge-of-your-seat thriller about the new owner of a property in England who comes face-to-face with the resident spirit. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. May 25 to June 4 with performances 8 Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Auditions for the classic comedy “George Washington Slept Here,” to be presented April 28 to 30 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. By appointment noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29. Needed: eight women and nine men, ages 20 to 70. 570-466-9407.

The Little Theatre is seeking directors, choreographers, technical directors, lighting and sound designers and costumers for its 2017-18 season. Send resumes to 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre for the following productions: “Cabaret,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “A Christmas Carol” by June 2. 570-823-1875.