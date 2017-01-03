Theater Listings: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017

THIS WEEK: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017
Catch Me If You Can, a musical comedy about a precocious teenager who poses as a pilot, doctor and lawyer — living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. Presented by the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts at the J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 W. Broad St., Hazleton. Jan. 6 to 15 with performances 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $16 show only; $32 with dinner. Reservations: 570-454-5451.
Mama Mia! The ultimate feel-good show and Broadway smash hit combining hits by Swedish group ABBA with a tale of love and friendship. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 8. $69.50, $59.50, $49.50. 570-826-1100.
FUTURE
Fiddler on the Roof, the classic musical about dairyman Tevye who tries to protect his daughters and his way of life in a changing world. Performed by the Misfit Players at GAR High School Auditorium, 250 S. Grant St., Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Jan. 12 to 14; 2 p.m. Jan. 15. $10. 570-406-3976.
The Meeting, a depiction of a supposed meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, who discuss their philosophies and contrasting approaches to gaining equal rights for African-Americans. Lemmond Theater, Walsh Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 570-674-6400.
Jersey Boys, the story of the four guys from New Jersey who formed the iconic group The Four Seasons. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 to 19; 8 p.m. Jan. 20; 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 21; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. 570-342-7784.
Abide with Me: A Story of Two Pandemics, a staged reading of a research-based play focusing on ethical issues that may arise during pandemic influenza planning. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.
Gunpowder Joe: Joseph Priestley, Pennsylvania and the American Experiment, a world premiere about the innovative scientist, religious dissenter and local legend with live music and exciting scientific demonstrations. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Jan. 19 to Feb. 5 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.
The Pallbearers, a darkly comic take on social growth and decay from playwright B. Garret Rogan. Gaslight Theatre, 200 Heinz Drive, Wilkes-Barre Township. Jan. 19 to 29 with performances 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15; $12 seniors and students. 570-266-8565 or gaslight-theatre.org.
Broadway Rocks! A Broadway and rock musical revue performed by ages 7 to 17. Music Box Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21; 2 p.m. Jan. 22. $12, $10. 570-283-2195.
Peter Rabbit Tales, the classic Beatrix Potter stories performed by Enchantment Theater using life-sized puppets, masks, mime, dance and music. Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Kingston. 6 p.m. Jan. 23. $5. 570-270-2192.
Elvis Lives, a multimedia journey through the life of Elvis Presley with finalists from the worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, each portraying Elvis during different stages of his career. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.
Terra Nova, a play about the 1911-12 race to the South Pole by Five Englishmen and five Norwegians. Performed by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Feb. 2 to 12 with performances 8 Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707.
I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in His Own Words and Song, a Black History Month program performed by baritone Anthony Brown. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Feb. 11. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.
The Tempest, Shakespeare’s final play, a fantasy about the magical Prospero who is exiled on an island with his young daughter when a shipwreck occurs spewing the traitorous king and his sordid entourage onto the island. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.
Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African-style Cirque du Soleil. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.
The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a modern man in the hip sixties looking for something new and different. Performed by Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theater. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $28, $28, $18. 570-826-1100.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Little Theatre is seeking directors, choreographers, technical directors, lighting and sound designers and costumers for its 2017-18 season. Send resumes to 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre for the following productions: “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Aladdin Jr.” by Jan. 6; “Cabaret,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “A Christmas Carol” by June 2. 570-823-1875.
Auditions for the February/March production of the classic musical “Oklahoma!” Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. 570-283-2195.
