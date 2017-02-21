Ralphie Report: The latest Cyrus to make headlines

It probably doesn’t matter which Cyrus you’re talking about: for any of them, it’s pretty exciting to have a song on the radio and participate in Grammy Week.

The latest to partake is Billy Ray’s youngest daughter and Miley’s little sister, Noah, who is making a name for herself with the Labrinth-assisted track “Make Me (Cry).”

“I’m, like, a little stressed out, a little nervous,” the teenager offered during our chat inside the Staples Center. “This whole experience has been great.”

The experience has included releasing the track, performing on “The Tonight Show” and prepping for an upcoming spot on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show.” Corden hosted The Grammys last weekend and Cyrus divulged to us that she would probably watch the award show at home, on the couch, Chinese food in hand.

It probably served as a well-deserved break from the promo run she’s been on behind the single. Cyrus is currently in the studio working on her debut album, “NC-17.”

“I don’t have a date for it yet,” she said. “It’s very far along but I still just want to get those final few songs that are, like, ‘Alright, this is what makes the album me.’”

And something tells me that if she’s looking for advice on that, well … she won’t have to travel far from the couch to get it.

STARLEY’S SPOTIFY STARDOM

The times’ they are a changin’. It used to be based on call-in requests or “call-out” research panels. Lately it’s charts populated by tweets or “Shazams.” And for Starley, it was a zero-percent skip rate on Spotify.

“It went nuts online,” Starley, surname Hope, said of her track “Call On Me.” A remix by producer Ryan Riback made its way to a playlist on the streaming service and what followed was the makings of a hit record, although some stations in the U.S. opt for the original opposed to the dance version.

“It broke my career as an artist and it’s really cool,” she said.

And interestingly enough for Starley, the newcomer has zero preference on which version people hear.

“I think it’s really good to have different versions out of something because if certain people like that dance version, that’s great,” she explained. “But if it reaches a certain other type of people with the slower version, I’m cool with that … the more, the merrier.”

Hey, the idea of a popular remix worked out well for Mike Posner, who scored a Grammy nomination in part to the popularity of SeeB remixing “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” from its original form.

There Starley and I were, talking about this inside the Staples Center during Grammy weekend as Posner’s track was up for “Song Of The Year.” But first things first – the singer wants to release more music.

“I’m working on an album, working on my next single,” she revealed. “I haven’t got any dates, but it’s definitely coming.”

Hopefully for Starley like “Call On Me,” her fans will be sure not to skip over it.

