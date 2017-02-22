Model of the Week: Lindsay Gill

Lindsay Gill

Age: 28

Location: Swoyersville

Favorite Weekender Feature?: Classifieds. One year someone was selling baby skunks and I totally missed the train on that one.

Who do you admire?: Patrick Bateman, his skin and workout regimen are on point!

What would your last meal be?: Thai Thai Drunken noodles 5 star spicy substitute the chicken for extra broccoli accompanied by a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.

What accomplishment are you most proud? Being married to an amazing man and constantly growing as a couple, also evolving in my career as a barber.

What three things can you not live without? My husband, my best friends and my cats. Literally speaking , my heart, my liver and my brain.

What would your theme song be? Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

What animal best represents you? Wolves; they’re completely misunderstood, protective, they run in packs, they understand gender equality and the female wolf always has her mate’s back.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In Canada living in a Victorian home in the woods and owning a pack of wolves.

How would your friends best describe you? Their words not mine; funny, sarcastic, witchy, dark and beautiful.

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? One time my friends and I were out and these creepy guys wouldn’t leave us alone so we told them we were in a Coven and since it was a crescent moon that night we had to pay homage to our dark lord. They believed it because coincidentally we were all wearing black.

How would you describe yourself in 5 words or less? Sarcastic, morbid, ambivert, funny and creative.

