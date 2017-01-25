Model of the Week: Norah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans

Age: 20

Location: Wilkes-Barre

What is your favorite Weekender feature?: Model of the Week

Who do you admire?: My parents because my father is a veteran and my mom works as a cook for a high school.

What would your last meal be?: My mother’s meatloaf.

What three things can you not live without?: My family, my dog, Zeus, and my phone.

What do you do for fun? Play board games, hang out with a couple of friends and play volleyball.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA?: The mountain views, the fairs and all of my family and friends who live here.

