 Added on January 25, 2017  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Model of the Week: Norah Rosencrans

Print This Page
Norah Rosencrans
Norah Rosencrans
Norah Rosencrans
Norah Rosencrans
Norah Rosencrans
Norah Rosencrans
Norah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans

Age: 20

Location: Wilkes-Barre

What is your favorite Weekender feature?: Model of the Week

Who do you admire?: My parents because my father is a veteran and my mom works as a cook for a high school.

What would your last meal be?: My mother’s meatloaf.

What three things can you not live without?: My family, my dog, Zeus, and my phone.

What do you do for fun? Play board games, hang out with a couple of friends and play volleyball.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA?: The mountain views, the fairs and all of my family and friends who live here.

Norah Rosencrans
http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_N2.jpgNorah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans
http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_N3.jpgNorah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans
http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_N4.jpgNorah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans
http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_N5.jpgNorah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans
http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_N6.jpgNorah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans
http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_N8.jpgNorah Rosencrans

Norah Rosencrans
http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_norah-1.jpgNorah Rosencrans

http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/012517model.pdf

http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012517model.jpg

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

weekenderadmin

by weekenderadmin

Comments
All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
comments powered by Disqus