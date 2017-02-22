Man of the Week: Thomas Turonis

Thomas Turonis

Age: 46

Location: Exeter

Favorite Weekender Feature? Concert listings

What would your last meal be? Tacos

What accomplishment are you most proud? My musical abilities

What is your favorite quote? “May bad fortune follow you the rest of your life but never catch up with you.”

What is your favorite part of NEPA? Enjoying the beautiful outdoors especially in summer.

What animal best represents you? Sharks. They enjoy Mondays.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Living a simple life.

If you could master one skill what would it be? Photography

How would your friends best describe you? Cautious

What motivates you to succeed? Being good at something is fun.

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Moved to Florida

What are you most grateful for? My friends

What is a relationship deal breaker for you ? Disrespect

What’s an ideal weekend for you?: Playing live music Friday and Saturday and going to Pocono Raceway or a concert at The Toyota Pavilion on Sunday.

Thomas Turonis http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Thomas-02.jpg Thomas Turonis Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Thomas Turonis http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Thomas-03.jpg Thomas Turonis Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Thomas Turonis http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Thomas-04.jpg Thomas Turonis Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Thomas Turonis http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Thomas01.jpg Thomas Turonis Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Man022217.jpg Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Man022217.pdf Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender