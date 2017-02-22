Man of the Week: Thomas Turonis
Age: 46
Location: Exeter
Favorite Weekender Feature? Concert listings
What would your last meal be? Tacos
What accomplishment are you most proud? My musical abilities
What is your favorite quote? “May bad fortune follow you the rest of your life but never catch up with you.”
What is your favorite part of NEPA? Enjoying the beautiful outdoors especially in summer.
What animal best represents you? Sharks. They enjoy Mondays.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Living a simple life.
If you could master one skill what would it be? Photography
How would your friends best describe you? Cautious
What motivates you to succeed? Being good at something is fun.
What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Moved to Florida
What are you most grateful for? My friends
What is a relationship deal breaker for you ? Disrespect
What’s an ideal weekend for you?: Playing live music Friday and Saturday and going to Pocono Raceway or a concert at The Toyota Pavilion on Sunday.
