Bobby Wall

Age: 27

Location: Kingston

Favorite Weekender Feature?: Tattoo of the Week

Who do you admire?: I admire my wife because of all the hard work and dedication she has put in to our family-owned business.

What advice would you give your younger self?: To stay in school and get a good education.

What motivates you to succeed?: My daughter.

