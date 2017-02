David Yost Jr.

Age: 39

Location: Hazleton

Favorite Weekender Feature: Concerts and entertainment listings.

What was your favorite concert?: It’s a tie between Lady GaGa and Twisted Sister.

What is a goal you set for yourself?: I want to go as far in my acting career as possible.

What would your theme song be? “Voodoo” by Godsmack.

