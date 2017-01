Tony Wallace

Location: Wilkes-Barre

Age: 61

Favorite Weekender feature? Movie review and Model/Man of the Week.

My last meal would be? Surf and turf with red wine.

What’s the craziest thing that happened to you? I was locked in the morgue with a body that took his last breath and scared me.

What is your life motto? Live life to the fullest, tomorrow is not promised.

What was your favorite concert? Santana in 1973.

