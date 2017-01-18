Man of the Week: Mike Reznick

Mike Reznick

Location: Kingston

Age: 32

What is your favorite Weekender feature? Art of the week

Who do you admire? My wife, Kerri.

What are you most passionate about? My art and getting everyone I can to see it.

What was your favorite concert? Wisdom in Chains, every time they play.

What do you do for fun? Canvas painting, it keeps me out of trouble.

If money were no object, what would your ideal job be? I’d be a full time artist and painter.

Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender