Man of the Week: Thom Shubilla

Name: Thom Shubilla

Age: 32

Location: Plains Township

What is your favorite Weekender feature? Quick Cord

What was your favorite concert? Choosing between Morrissey concerts is like choosing which of my non-existent children I love more.

What three things can you not live without? Coffee, vinyl records and classic horror movies.

What is your favorite quote? “We are all interested in the future, for that is where you and I are going to spend the rest of our lives.”

What is the craziest thing you ever did? I once ate at a restaurant before checking the Yelp reviews first.

